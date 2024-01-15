Man Utd transfer announced as option to buy figure revealed for Sevilla-bound Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United have confirmed their fourth exit of the January transfer window after midfielder Hannibal Mejbri joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has found first-team opportunities tough to come by so far this season, although he has featured 10 times for Erik ten Hag’s men, scoring once.

But with fellow youngster Kobbie Mainoo having leapfrogged Hannibal for a regular starting role at Old Trafford, the Tunisia international had little option but seek a switch elsewhere in the search for regular game time.

Sevilla led the race for his signature, despite a late enquiry from Everton, with both United and the player himself preferring the move to LaLiga.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a €20million option to buy in June, although it is not mandatory.

United are, however, thought to have inserted a buy-back clause of €35m until 2026, if Sevilla do decide to snap up the player.

Announcing the move, a United statement read: “Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

“The Tunisia international will ply his trade in La Liga after securing a switch to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“He will hope to help Quique Sanchez Flores’s men move up from 17th in the table, as they currently sit only one place above the relegation zone. Former Red Adnan Januzaj is also on the club’s books.

“After joining our youth ranks from Monaco in 2019, the 20-year-old made his Premier League debut in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the final day of the 2020/21 season, impressing with his blend of skill and tenacity.

“A loan spell with Birmingham City in the Championship last term helped to further his experience.

“Upon his return to Manchester, he made an impact in pre-season and marked his first senior appearance under Erik ten Hag with a goal, in the 3-1 home reverse to Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

“Nine further first-team appearances have followed, across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup.

“He came on in the closing stages of the FA Cup third-round win at Wigan Athletic earlier this month and will look to obtain regular game time in Spain. Best of luck to Hannibal!”.

Hannibal is in line to make his Sevilla debut at Girona in LaLiga on Sunday.

As for United, they are not back in action until Sunday, January 28 when they head to either Newport County or non-league Eastleigh.

