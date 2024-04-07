Man Utd transfer: Dream links surface for Prem striker who’ll now cost £50m amid crazy form

Rodrigo Muniz dreams of playing for Manchester United, and it's suggested they may want to move for him

Rodrigo Muniz reportedly dreams of playing for Manchester United, and it’s been suggested they could come in for him, but it’ll cost them £50million amid his crazy run of form.

Fulham striker Muniz has risen from relative obscurity to become the most in-form striker in the Premier League in 2024. He bagged eight goals in eight games through February and March, meaning he has the most goals in the top flight so far in the calendar year.

His crazy run – which has seen him score against big clubs Aston Villa and Tottenham – has come out of nowhere, as the Brazilian had never scored more than five goals in a season before this campaign.

He notched five times for Fulham in the Championship in 2021/22 and scored just twice while on loan at Middlesbrough last season.

It was even suggested by TEAMtalk sources in January that he could be made available, with only Championship clubs tracking him out of those in England, as he was yet to score a Premier League goal by that point.

But he’s now very much the main man at Craven Cottage, and his aims are much higher than the second tier.

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest his ‘dream’ is to play for Manchester United.

With Anthony Martial set to depart the club in the summer, it’s suggested they might be interested in Muniz, but as per GIVEMESPORT, he won’t come cheap.

Muniz will cost £50million this summer

Indeed, they report when Fulham were considering making the striker available in January, he’d have been relatively cheap.

But now he’s found his groove, the report states it will cost £50million for any interested side to get him.

Indeed, the ‘basement price’ opportunity is long gone amid Muniz’s good form, and it remains to be seen if any big sides such as United will take the plunge.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioning the move would see the striker realise his dream.

United want a striker

What’s more, reports have suggested that United are on the lookout for a striker to give Rasmus Hojlund competition next season.

GMS suggests that with it being an area they want to prioritise, and Muniz wanting to play at Old Trafford, that could ‘give them an advantage’ in the race.

The Express also reports it would be ‘a surprise’ if he was not on United’s striker shortlist to replace Martial this summer.

But it’s not yet clear who they’d be battling with for him, and what price any other interested side would be willing to pay. A change in form for Muniz could also alter things.

His current level suggests he could easily command a £50million fee, but if he does not score again between now and the end of the season, big clubs might need to see a bit more from him before they decide to take the plunge for that price.

