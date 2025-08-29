The sale of Antony is not as on the rocks as has been recently reported

Reports that a Manchester United sale is collapsing have been downplayed by Fabrizio Romano, who states talks are ongoing ‘every day’ and the ‘best efforts’ are being made for the transfer.

United have needed to get a few players off their books this summer. Each of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia asked to leave this summer, knowing they had no future at Old Trafford.

Rashford was the first to go, in a loan move to Barcelona, before Garnacho’s long expected move to Chelsea was finally confirmed in recent days.

For the others, progress has been slow. Antony, in particular, has one side in mind: Real Betis, where he spent the second half of last season starring.

That deal has moved slowly, and it looked to be in danger when a report suggested it had ‘halted,’ with Betis looking at alternatives.

However, transfer insider Romano has since posted on X that Betis and United are negotiating ‘every day’ for Antony, but the Spanish side are still waiting for a green light.

Betis are said to be trying their ‘best efforts’ to land the United winger.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Man Utd XI after dream end to transfer window as top midfielder and new goalkeeper targeted

Conditions of Antony move known

Romano has stated that United ‘insist’ on selling Antony rather than loaning him.

And while TEAMtalk is aware that a sale is the preference, it might be that Antony is loaned out initially.

Indeed, sources told our insider Rudy Galetti that the latest talks have focussed on a loan deal worth £6million, with an obligation for Betis to buy Antony for £26million.

That formula is the main option on the table, though Betis have concerns about the payment structure of that deal.

Man Utd round-up: Mainoo going nowhere

Romano has also confirmed Kobbie Mainoo will not be leaving United permanently, stating: “I can guarantee that Manchester United don’t want Kobbie Mainoo to go and also I can guarantee that Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t want to go on a permanent transfer.”

He has suggested that a loan could be possible, with the midfielder open to that route.

That implies Napoli won’t be landing the midfielder, after reports stated Mainoo had told United he wanted to head there permanently.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana will reportedly be offered to West Ham if a new goalkeeper walks through the door at Old Trafford before the summer deadline.

Antony quiz