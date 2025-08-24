Andre Onana could return to his former club

The former club of a forgotten Manchester United man are reportedly ‘eager’ to refresh the position in which he plays, and therefore see him as a ‘serious candidate’ to return there.

United have seen some big change over the summer. Signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have added to the squad’s strength, with both starting the opening two Premier League games.

Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon have also joined, though neither have started yet.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim has made a pair of big decisions in net, dropping Andre Onana for both of the opening two games, with Altay Bayindir preferred between the sticks.

Onana did not even make the squad for the first game, leading to speculation over his United future.

Amid that speculation, former club Inter Milan are said to be ‘eager’ to refresh their goalkeeping ranks, and see Onana as a ‘serious candidate’ to return there, per Caught Offside.

They and other European and Middle Eastern clubs are said to be ‘circling’ for the United keeper.

Onana not in danger

However, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has suggested that Onana being dropped for the first two games does not suggest he’s in danger.

Amid interest in Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, it’s said to be Bayindir who’d suffer, despite him displacing Onana currently.

Bailey said: “Andre Onana’s immediate future is not called into question with the impending arrival of Senne Lammens.

“Should a number one have come in, then Onana would have been loaned – as we have revealed – but now the same can’t be said of number two Altay Bayindir.

“Bayindir may have started the first game but his future is far from certain now – Lammens has been told he is coming in to challenge Onana.

“I am told that intermediaries are now actively working hard on finding Bayindir that new club. It could be a loan at this point but work is being done.

“However, it could yet be they go into the remainder of the season with four – but the club don’t want that.”

Ruben Amorim has not suggested Onana is in immediate danger, but he did suggest Onana was not his best option, as before the 1-1 draw with Fulham, he said: “It’s the kind of decision that the manager has to make, try to see the game, try to imagine the next game and try to put the best players to win the game, so I did that.”

That said, the Caught Offside report states United would entertain offers of £30million for Onana.

Man Utd round-up: Antony sale accelerating

The sale of United flop Antony is reported to be accelerating.

His loan side last season, Real Betis, are said to be ‘advancing in talks’ with United, and a new offer is expected ‘imminently’.

The signing of goalkeeper Lammens, meanwhile, is believed to be advancing, with a report stating he is close to a move to Old Trafford after agreeing personal terms.

Though Royal Antwerp originally asked for £17million, it’s said Lammens will now cost United £22million.

