Andre Onana is going to be pushed out by Ruben Amorim

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been offered to a Premier League club if a signing is made at Old Trafford before the transfer deadline.

United’s season has not started in the manner they’d have hoped. After finishing 15th in the Premier League last term, they’re 16th after two games this season, and have already been dumped out of the League Cup.

That was at the hands of Grimsby, and goalkeeper Onana made a couple of mistakes which hurt United. That was the case often last season, too, leading to suggestions that he was not long for being the Red Devils’ No.1.

Now, it appears he might have made his last United mistake, as Football Insider reports West Ham have been ‘offered the opportunity’ to sign Onana on loan.

The Hammers are said to have been told they can sign the goalkeeper if United land a new stopper before the transfer deadline.

Part of the reason for Onana being offered up is that Ruben Amorim is ‘raging’ at his displays and wants a more reliable keeper.

Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens appears to be closing in on a move to United, having accepted their proposal.

United change tune on Onana

It has been suggested that a new goalkeeper would not present danger to Onana’s place at United.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey recently said: “Andre Onana’s immediate future is not called into question with the impending arrival of Senne Lammens.”

However, TEAMtalk reported on August 26 that the prospect of the United goalkeeper being allowed to leave was growing stronger.

Sources said a loan exit was the most likely, and that appears to be the things will shape up if the Red Devils can bring in a new keeper.

Man Utd round-up: Mainoo wants out

There has been a lot of speculation on the future of United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with TEAMtalk aware multiple Premier League clubs are interested in him.

A report has suggested he’s told United he wants to leave, with Napoli his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, reports state two potential replacements for Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim have been drawn up.

Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are said to be on the list to replace the current United boss.

