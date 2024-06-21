Man Utd transfers: Prem side tell Ten Hag price he must pay for star he’d love to reunite with

Manchester United have been told the price they'll need to pay to sign Edson Alvarez

West Ham have set the price Manchester United will have to pay in order to sign former Erik ten Hag disciple Edson Alvarez, after the Red Devils’ interest was confirmed.

Ten Hag had a very tough second season as United boss. He’d guided them to third in the Premier League and triumph in the League Cup in his first campaign.

But last season, while the FA Cup was won, United left a lot to be desired with an eighth-placed league finish.

Throughout the campaign, it was suggested the Dutchman may be cut loose by new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, since the season ended, reports have surfaced suggesting he’ll remain in his role.

And Ten Hag’s first order of business after confirming his future may be reuniting with former Ajax midfielder Alvarez.

The midfielder played under the United boss in the Netherlands for three seasons, and won the Eredivisie in two of those, before moving to West Ham ahead of last season.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Ten Hag has discussed the signing of his former star at United.

West Ham want to price United out of Alvarez

Indeed, a midfield addition is a must at Old Trafford given Casemiro’s potential departure – after a poor season – and Sofyan Amrabat’s loan ending.

But according to Football Insider, things won’t be made easy for the Red Devils, as West Ham are ‘looking to price United out’ of a deal for Alvarez.

With that said, the price of £40million, which they are said to be looking for, is not all that high.

It may require some sales to ensure the books are balanced before it’s made, but United should have no problems with paying that otherwise.

United have backup in mind

Alvarez is not the only midfielder they are keen on signing, if possible.

It’s said if they can’t get their first option, they’ll go after Benfica’s Joao Neves, who they’ve been consistently linked with for the past few months.

FI state his release clause is at £70million, though most outlets believe it’s actually £105million.

Either way, that’s a lot more than Alvarez will cost, so it would be of little surprise if United were to pursue the West Ham before looking at Neves, if nothing more than finances is taken into account.

Indeed, it’s apparently not anticipated that United will pay the Benfica man’s release clause this summer.

