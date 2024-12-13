Real Madrid have left the hunt for Theo Hernandez, with Manchester United not leading the race

Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to pursue Theo Hernandez, leaving the chase of the approximately £42million-rated left-back to Manchester United.

Hernandez has been an impressive attacking full-back over recent years. His lowest goals tally in any of the last five seasons was four, highlighting his ability to join the attack and have an impact in front of goal.

This term, he has two goals and two assists in 12 Serie A games for AC Milan.

That he can play as a left-back and a more advanced left-sided player is surely a reason for frequent links to Manchester United, who now utilise a back five under Ruben Amorim.

And United have been given a boost, with another interested side, Real Madrid, having ‘decided not to pursue’ the Frenchman, according to Fichajes.

It is believed that Real are focussed on other priorities, and the report states that ‘clears the air for United’ to strengthen their defence with him.

Hernandez is said to be valued at €50million (£41.6m/$52.5m) and it’s believed joining an ambitious project like the one at Old Trafford ‘could be attractive’ to Hernandez.

United need a left-back

TEAMtalk is aware that left-back is United’s priority in January, and it’s not hard to see why.

Tyrell Malacia has only just come back from an injury which kept him sidelined all of last season, and Luke Shaw is also an injury-prone player who’s yet to play for 100 minutes this season.

Hernandez has played at least 32 Serie A games in each of his five campaigns at AC Milan, so those problems should not persist with him.

What’s more, he won the Italian top-flight title in 2021/22, playing a vital role, with five goals and six assists, so could be the perfect type of player to add to Amorim’s system.

Man Utd round-up: United working hard on Gutierrez

Another left-back is in United’s sights, as TEAMtalk can confirm that the club have opened talks with Girona to land their star Miguel Gutierrez, who wants to leave the club.

They are also considering bringing Alvaro Fernandez Carreras back, given they have a buyback clause for the left-back.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been told he’d fare better if he was at Arsenal instead of United.

It comes after a report stated the Red Devils would accept just £40million for the forward’s services.

