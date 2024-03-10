Man Utd transfer: Sancho humiliated as Dortmund plan to offer Greenwood move they won’t offer him

Jadon Sancho could have his place at Borussia Dortmund taken by Mason Greenwood, as they are plotting an offer for the winger

Borussia Dortmund could reportedly lodge an offer for the eventual permanent signing of Mason Greenwood despite not wanting to sign Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho permanently.

Both Greenwood and Sancho are enjoying spells away from Old Trafford. The former looks likely to leave for good come the summer, whereas the route the latter goes down is still up in the air.

While Greenwood essentially has to be sold as United know there will be uproar if he’s reintegrated into the squad after allegations of assault and attempted rape against him, he’s doing his all to ensure he ends up at a top side.

Indeed, in his first season of football since 2021/22 – coming back from a suspension by United – the winger has eight goals and five assists in all competitions during a loan with Getafe.

Big clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have reportedly got their eye on him.

In Sancho’s case, the winger returned on loan to former club Dortmund, where, in eight Bundesliga games, he’s scored once and assisted twice.

His move was a loan due to the fact the German outfit could not afford to sign him permanently, and recent reports have suggested he does not expect they’ll want to sign him at the end of his loan.

The same report rated the chances of a second loan back to Signal Iduna Park as ‘slim’.

Dortmund planning to sign Greenwood

But while Dortmund don’t look like they want Sancho, they are keen on his former teammate, Greenwood.

That’s according to Ekrem Konur, who states the Bundesliga giants are ‘monitoring the situation’ of the Englishman.

Further to that, he states they ‘could make an offer’ to United for the winger.

That offer would be of a ‘loan with a permanent purchase option’.

Sancho humiliated by Dortmund plans

It’s not hard to see how that would be humiliating for Sancho if it was to happen.

His former club did not want to sign him permanently despite knowing what he can do from his previous spell.

However, they are happy to pursue a player who operates in the same areas, from his own club, who has also been a divisive figure in previous years.

While there are differences in the situations – Greenwood may be cheaper as he cost nothing, as opposed to £73million, and he has been in better form – it will still sting if Dortmund choose not to bring Sancho back so they can sign a player who’s yet to prove himself in Germany.

If that move goes ahead and Sancho finds himself having to go back to United with his tail between his legs, it might be too late to continue his career there after failing to apologise for a public fallout with Erik ten Hag.

That said, he might have to be moved on elsewhere, while Greenwood could thrive in a position Sancho had a chance to make his own.

