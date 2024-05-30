Man Utd transfer: Top boss Red Devils like aligns with Ratcliffe over signing of Barcelona star

Thomas Tuchel could reportedly push for the signing of Ronald Araujo if he’s given the Manchester United job, as he shares the same appreciation of the centre-back as Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United’s managerial situation is still up in the air beyond the point many thought it would be. Indeed, the season ended days ago, with United being crowned victors of the FA Cup.

But it had been reported that Erik ten Hag’s position was untenable no matter what happened in that game.

That’s as he’s gone backwards from last season’s third-placed Premier League finish, with United coming eighth – their worst finish in the history of the competition.

Ratcliffe has been slammed as a “disgrace” for keeping Ten Hag hanging for so long, in a suggestion that he should know by now if he’s going to stay or not.

But he does not, and that means Mauricio Pochettino does not yet know if he’s going to become the new manager – TEAMtalk sources recently revealed he’s keen on the job if it becomes available, following United contact.

But Tuchel is also among the names on the list of managers they like.

It’s been suggested he would also like to manage the Old Trafford club if given the opportunity.

Tuchel could push for Araujo

And Ratcliffe might look more favourably upon Tuchel given his view on signing Barcelona star Araujo aligns with his own.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the star centre-back since Ratcliffe took his position as part-owner, and Tuchel is also known to be a big fan.

As such, Matteo Moretto states that the manager could push United towards the defender if he’s given the job.

“Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the two teams we’ve noted that are interested, but things weren’t advanced with either of them,” Moretto told Caught Offside.

“We have to wait and see where Thomas Tuchel ends up, because he is one of the managers that likes Araujo the most, and we’ll see if a Premier League club goes after him.”

Araujo contract not sorted

The potential of a move for Araujo largely stems from Barcelona’s poor financial situation, and the fact they’ll have to sell some big names.

They reportedly don’t want the defender to be one of them, but his contract has not yet been sorted despite current efforts, and Moretto states a big offer could see him sold.

“As things stand, there is still no agreement, but they are still discussing a new deal. Time is not necessarily working in Barcelona’s favour. I think if a big financial offer comes in, then they might think about it, but that’s not happened yet,” he said.

“Araujo is relaxed about the situation, he is waiting to see how it plays out, and he has to wait and see what the plan and the project is at Barcelona. He will also speak with [Hansi] Flick.”

Conversations with new Barca boss Flick could be make or break, and United will be waiting on the result of those.

