Man Utd transfers: £103m star now Ratcliffe ‘priority’ as Casemiro replacement to ‘rejuvenate’ midfield

Joao Neves is the 'priority' to replace Casemiro at Manchester United

A Manchester United bid for £103million Benfica midfielder Joao Neves will reportedly ‘be a reality’ soon, as he is the ‘priority’ to ‘rejuvenate’ the midfield after Casemiro leaves this summer.

United’s entire side have been less than impressive this season. After a third-placed finish in the Premier League last term, they have gone backwards.

Currently, they’re eighth, and the only hope of getting something positive from the season stems from the fact they’re in the FA Cup final, but a clash with local rivals Manchester City will not make things easy.

One of the main players to come under fire this term is Casemiro.

Now 32, the five-time Champions League winner is not the player he was in his heyday.

Jamie Carragher stated the Brazilian should know he “only has another three games” left at the top level after he was overrun in United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace recently.

He’ll not be without suitors if he leaves United, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr among them, as revealed by TEAMtalk sources.

The Red Devils could apparently make £34million from that transfer, which might well be more than they thought they’d get for the old head.

DON’T MISS: Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Anselmino…

Neves eyed to ‘rejuvenate’ midfield after Casemiro departure

According to Record, Benfica man Neves is the ‘priority’ to replace the departing Casemiro.

The 19-year-old midfielder has hugely impressed during the early stages of his career, and will command a £103million fee, owing to a release clause that protects his services.

According to the report, United want to ‘rejuvenate’ their midfield, and the Portuguese clearly fits the bill.

Firstly, he’s more than 10 years younger than Casemiro, and has high-level skills in passing, and defensive assets such as blocking and tackling.

As such, he will fill the void he leaves but also bring a different dynamic.

Neves bid on the way

While no bid has been tabled yet, Record states that will ‘be a reality in the short-term’, suggesting it’s on its way.

Whether or not they trigger the clause straight away or attempt to get a discount remains to be seen.

In any case, it seems Neves is now United’s No 1 option, and as such they’re likely to put in a lot of effort to get him through the door.

READ MORE: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses