Kenan Yildiz is a target for Manchester United given he is perfect for Ruben Amorim's system

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is reportedly one of the top names on the Manchester United shortlist for the attacking-midfield position, according to Florian Plettenberg.

United have already seen solid improvements under Amorim in a short space of time. In the final two games of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, the Red Devils drew to Fenerbahce and lost to West Ham.

After consolidating under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, in the first three games of Amorim’s tenure, United have drawn once and won twice.

The new boss is working well with an inherited squad, but could do even better with some reinforcements, which are now being planned.

According to insider Plettenberg, Juventus’ Yildiz is one of the top names on United’s shortlist in the attacking-midfield position.

They have been impressed by the 19-year-old’s development and continue to monitor him closely, which they will do through to the summer. It is, however, stated Yildiz has no plans to leave Juventus, where he is very comfortable.

In any case, recent reports suggested Amorim wanted to land a new No.6 or No.8 and a No.10 for United. Yildiz covers just one of those positions – 10 – but can also play a few more.

Yildiz perfect for Amorim

Indeed, he has mostly played as a second striker in his career, but has also featured heavily in the left-wing, and is also competent on the right, as well as the attacking-midfield role.

He is similar to Mason Mount in that he can occupy multiple positions on Amorim’s system, and the United boss has already hailed the former Chelsea man for that.

Yildiz has largely played on the left-wing this season, and given Amorim is happy to play Marcus Rashford through the middle, he could potentially play the role he’s clearly comfortable in.

But given multiple United players can switch positions, having another player in that vein should help their cause and keep defences on their toes.

Man Utd round-up: Gyokeres talks open

United have reportedly held concrete talks with the representative of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as Amorim eyes a reunion with his former star.

Though another top target, Alphonso Davies, could now be out of reach, as it’s suggested he’s nearing a renewal with Bayern Munich after reducing salary demands, meaning he won’t become available in the summer.

Meanwhile, United could land a huge windfall, as Mason Greenwood – for who they have a large sell-on clause – is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Though United are also in danger from Real, as the La Liga giants are said to be moving towards Diogo Dalot, given they feel Trent Alexander-Arnold may not become available.

