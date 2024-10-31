Manchester United will have to get rid of Joshua Zirkzee before they can sign Viktor Gyokeres

Tim Sherwood has told Ruben Amorim that he should ‘100 per cent’ bring in Viktor Gyokeres, but to do so he’d need to get Joshua Zirkzee “out” the door.

Amorim is seemingly very close to being appointed United boss. A day after Erik ten Hag was sacked, with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League, it was suggested the Sporting CP boss was the club’s main target.

The Portuguese club reportedly think he has already decided to join, and multiple reports suggest it’s very close.

Amid those reports, much has been made of the future of striker, Gyokeres, who has been one of the world’s best under Amorim. It’s been suggested he’ll want to take the Swede with him, and Sherwood agrees that he should, but that will mean sacrificing Zirkzee just months after he was signed.

“He needs to then decide, what do I need in January? Does he bring in Marcus Edwards with him? That boy is a superstar. He went from Tottenham [Hotspur] to Sporting,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

“Do we bring Gyokeres? He’s absolutely on fire at the moment. I would suggest 100 per cent that boy comes in because they’re starved of centre-forwards.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, who’s not a centre-forward anyway, but they’ve got to get him out before they can bring players in, and that’s the problem.”

The departure of Zirkzee, who has been directly involved in just three goals since joining in a £36.5million fee in the summer, would be embarrassing for both the striker and the club, but if they can get Gyokeres, it will be worth it.

Gyokeres’ strong connection with Amorim

Gyokeres has reached new heights under Sporting, where he was signed by Amorim, and is said to have stayed at the club beyond the summer because he wanted to continue playing under the manager, despite having offers from elsewhere.

He and Morten Hjulmand are among the players who are said to have ‘questioned’ the boss over his move to United this week.

That they wanted to stay under his watch at Sporting, if either man had the chance to go with him to Old Trafford, there’s little doubt they would take it.

As such, United will be well placed in pursuit of him, despite competition from a number of Premier League rivals.

Man Utd round-up: More Sporting players on radar

While Gyokeres is on the radar of United, he’s not one of the Sporting players most desired by Amorim in his new role.

TEAMtalk understands he’d like to take three men with him from his current side: Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

The board at United, meanwhile, have been looking into signings of their own.

Teenager Chris Rigg is wanted, though Sunderland will reportedly do their all to shut down United’s approach.

Jamal Musiala is also on the radar, but he finds himself on the shortlist of most of Europe’s biggest sides given his Bayern Munich contract is running down.

Gyokeres thriving under Amorim

In 65 games under Amorim at Sporting, Gyokeres has 59 goals and 19 assists.

If reports of the manager not taking over at United until the November international break are true, the Swede will have a few more games to better his tally under his current boss.