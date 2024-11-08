Amorim told ‘100 per cent’ to bag elite striker he can ‘get best from’ in cut-price deal at Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson has told Ruben Amorim that he should “100 per cent” bring Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United, as he can “get the best out of” the striker and could sign him for a reasonable fee.

Amorim has the task of repairing a United side who were 14th in the Premier League when his predecessor Erik ten Hag was sacked. Given the new boss has achieved 10 wins from 10 in Liga Portugal with Sporting CP this term, after winning the title twice, it seems he could be the right man.

And bringing with him some of the players who helped him toward that success could help him.

Lawrenson believes striker Gyokeres – who bagged 29 goals in last season’s league triumph – should be the first man through the door.

“If you were Rúben Amorim, you’d want Viktor Gyökeres to join you at Manchester United, because he knows what buttons to press and how to get the best out of him,” he told Paddy Power.

“When a manager joins a club from a different country, they tend to bring two or three players with them as it’s familiarity for them. If he’s available and United can get him, then they 100 per cent should – especially if they can get him for the price that is being quoted.”

Amorim promised not to raid Sporting

The price that has most recently been quoted for Gyokeres is £63million, with his £100million release clause perhaps being forgotten soon.

But it’s believed that will only happen in the summer, when United could benefit.

Indeed, Amorim has promised not to raid Sporting in January, with Gyokeres safe with the Portuguese side until at least the summer, when they would have more time to react to him leaving.

“This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life will probably go somewhere else,” Amorim said.

Man Utd round-up: Centre-back moves on

United could see a centre-back join the club and one leave soon. Jarrad Branthwaite is back on their radar, and Everton feel they might not be able to afford to keep the defender for long.

Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, could move straight onto AC Milan in the summer, when his contract is up, as the Serie A side are planning to open talks with him in January.

United are also aware that they’ll have to pay £25million to secure the services of Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, who is impressing from the midfield during his introduction to first-team football.

Up top, United are said to have enquired about signing Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, who will be available on a free in the summer.

Gyokeres in remarkable form