Danilo is wanted as one of Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United additions

Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to sign former Manchester City Premier League winner Danilo from Juventus in January, with the defender said to be ‘on the verge of leaving’ the club.

Amorim has a tough job on his hands to turn around a rough start to the season for United. When predecessor Erik ten Hag was sacked on October 28, the Red Devils were 14th in the Premier League, before climbing one place in the next game overseen by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

There are only a couple of places United can climb before Amorim arrives on November 11, and that will give the boss a lot of improvements to make, and signings can help with that.

According to JuveLive, former Manchester City man Danilo could be brought in over the winter.

It’s reported Amorim ‘wants him’ in January, with the Juventus defender ‘on the verge of leaving’ his current club.

It is likely that Juve could sell him in order to guarantee a fee for a player who is still contributing to the club, but is out of contract in the summer.

January options limited

Many of Amorim’s favourite players seem to be his current Sporting CP disciples, though he has promised not to go after any of them in January.

As such, with Danilo seemingly a move that has legs, he could be the first through the door in the winter. It has been suggested that Alphonso Davies could be, though, given his Bayern Munich contract also expires at the end of the season.

But Danilo is likely to be a much cheaper option if he is to come through the door.

He is 33 years old and soon out of contract, so if Juve sell him in the winter, it will be for a nominal fee. For Davies, if he’s to be sold, at 24 and one of the best full-backs in the world, Bayern would still expect a decent fee.

Davies is said to expect a signing on fee of £10million and a high wage, too.

Man Utd round-up: Sporting moves assessed

Viktor Gyokeres is on the radar, and while Fabrizio Romano is aware that United won’t move for him in January, the insider has suggested a summer move could be on, with some clubs laying the groundwork for that move.

But Ousmane Diomande could end up being out of reach, as though Amorim has made it clear he wants him, as do Arsenal, who have scouted and even reportedly approached the centre-back.

Fellow central defender Jarrad Branthwaite is said to be back on United’s radar, as it’s suggested Everton might not be able to afford him for much longer.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been told Amorim might decide he does not have the skillset to play in his 3-4-3 system.

Danilo’s Prem record

During his time at Manchester City between 2017 and 2019, Danilo won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

He has since become a very important player at Juventus, captaining them, so his experience both in England and his status since he left suggests he’d be a very good asset for United.