Dan Ashworth could have delivered a gem to Manchester United as his final piece of business

Charlotte FC have reportedly agreed to allow their 16-year-old talent Nimfasha Berchimas to train with Manchester United for a month, with the Red Devils hoping to convince him to join.

United require change, with the last few years having been woeful. They have seen a lot of boardroom shifting since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of footballing operations.

But that has not been overly successful, with sporting director Dan Ashworth already shown the door, and United 13th in the Premier League.

Ratcliffe will hope he can turn things around both on and off the field, and it seems he is on the way to convincing a future talent to join United.

But Ashworth could have delivered a parting gift to United, as TBRFootball reports the Red Devils have an agreement that 16-year-old Charlotte forward Berchimas will come to train with them for a month.

It is believed they are hoping that training period will convince the American that Old Trafford is the place he should sign.

The youngster is reportedly seen as ‘one of the brightest talents to emerge from the US system’ in years, and also has interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

In any case, Berchimas’ family are not yet ready to commit to a new club.

Berchimas can’t move until 2026

Given he is still only 16 and does not turn 17 until February 2025, it would not be until 2026 that Berchimas could make a move to another country.

But now is a good time to give him experience of other conditions and surroundings.

If he enjoys his time at United and comes to develop into a quality player in the senior side at Charlotte – having played four games so far – he could be motivated by a potential move to Old Trafford, meaning Ashworth may have struck gold for the last time at the club years before the actual move occurs.

A spell training in some of the best facilities in the world is sure to help the 16-year-old, and that a side the stature of United wants to help him shows he is on the path to being a very fine player already.

Man Utd round-up: Ashworth fallout begins

United part-owner Ratcliffe was reportedly left furious at departing director Ashworth suggesting he had nothing to do with former manager Erik ten Hag being shown faith at United over the summer.

Former Red Devil Gary Neville has stated United are “weak” for the manner in which they have dismissed Ashworth.

Ahead of a replacement director being named, it is believed technical director Jason Wilcox will take most of his responsibilities on board.

Meanwhile, on the transfer front, it’s believed the Red Devils will battle with Arsenal to sign Jonathan David, with both clubs having held talks over the striker move.

