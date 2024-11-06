Jarrad Branthwaite has been deemed perfect for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly feels that Jarrad Branthwaite ‘would suit’ the system of new boss Ruben Amorim, with the Red Devils plotting a fresh attack on Everton.

United spent around £90million on centre-backs alone in the summer. They signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to improve the back line.

But they missed out on their main target, Branthwaite, after Everton rejected two United bids for him.

Since then, manager Erik ten Hag has been sacked, with Amorim to take his place on November 11. With a new boss at the helm, the push for Branthwaite looks set to continue.

Indeed, talkSPORT reports that United sporting director Ashworth feels the Everton centre-back ‘would suit Amorim’s playing style and his preferred 3-4-3 system’.

As such, United are plotting a fresh move for him, one which it’s said could be rivalled by Liverpool, who are also keen on Branthwaite.

Ratcliffe shares Branthwaite interest

The move will no doubt be greenlit by United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Ratcliffe, who has footballing control at Old Trafford, remains eager to sign Branthwaite.

We are also aware that Everton would like to receive £80million for their prized asset.

With that said, a big push from United to sign him is likely, whether in January or the summer.

Man Utd round-up: Huge strikers on the mind

Amorim has been forced to speak on a potential Man Utd move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, after the superstar bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City in the manager’s penultimate game in charge of the Portuguese side.

Amid links between United and Gyokeres, Amorim has stated he will “respect” his soon-to-be former club by not poaching the striker in January.

Instead, he could go after Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. An Italian pundit has suggested there is an avenue where Vlahovic heads to Old Trafford in January.

As part of that deal, he feels Joshua Zirkzee could be pushed out the door by United, heading to Juve instead.

It comes after the Dutchman was branded “bang out of order” by Ally McCoist, in response to reports that he arrived at United in the summer a stone overweight.

Potential United line-up

TEAMtalk features expert Nathan Egerton has looked into how United’s current squad could be utilised under Amorim.

In the three centre-back formation, Yoro and De Ligt were the right-sided and central defenders, respectively, with Lisandro Martinez on the left.

Branthwaite, as a left-footer, could fight for the left centre-back role with Martinez if he is to be signed.

However, what may be more likely is that 18-year-old Yoro is benched, with De Ligt shifting to right centre-back, and Branthwaite and Martinez filling the other two spots.

There is, of course, scope for more chopping and changing with an extra centre-back to what United are used to, and that could mean all four men play somewhat often.