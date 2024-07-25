Sergio Reguilon would be eager to return to Manchester United if possible

Manchester United could have be given an intriguing way to solve their left-back troubles, as a former Red Devil who “loved” his time there is eager on a return, as per Fabrizio Romano.

United were without Tyrell Malacia for the entirety of last season, and Luke Shaw was missing from February through to the back end of the season. There is still no sign of the former, while the latter remains on break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England.

Diogo Dalot is also not with the United squad in the USA, so of the left-back options in Erik ten Hag’s side – Dalot deputised there last term – none of them are currently available to get in minutes ahead of the next campaign.

He is, therefore, pushing to ensure there is cover for the coming season, and it seems it would be ideal that the new left-back has played some football prior to the campaign starting.

A report has stated that Marcos Alonso, David Hancko and Tyrick Mitchell are on Ten Hag’s shortlist.

Alonso is a free agent, Hancko can cover multiple positions, and Mitchell has a year left on his deal, so each bring their own positives.

It remains to be seen if any of those will actually be pursued, or if they’re just players on the list.

Another potential option is former United loanee Sergio Reguilon, who would jump at the chance to come back, according to transfer insider Romano.

Reguilon loved United and wants back in

“What is important to say is that at the moment, there is still nothing advanced or nothing concrete between Tottenham and Man United for Reguilon. So nothing is really advanced on this one,” Romano said on his YouTube channel

“But in general, Sergio Reguilon was very happy at Manchester United. So if tomorrow, Man United decide to return for Sergio Reguilon, the player will be keen on the move.

“He loved his time at Manchester United, was a short time, but he was very happy with the club, with the tactical ideas and with all the points involved in Manchester United.”

Reguilon only played 12 times on loan at Old Trafford at the beginning of last season, but clearly enjoyed his time there.

And with Ten Hag still at the helm, the tactical ideas that he the Spaniard enjoyed would be the same as last term.

That said, the manager sent him back to Tottenham early last term, so the potential of him being brought back seem slim at the moment.

Reguilon looking for Tottenham escape

It seems that Reguilon would be keen on escaping Tottenham for United.

That he’s been sent out on three separate loans in the past two seasons suggests the club do not require his services.

Destiny Udogie has performed well at left-back, and Spurs have been linked with some more players in the position of late.

As such, if might be best for Reguilon to find himself refuge elsewhere, though United might not be the place for him after last season. That they are looking for a left-back, it could be possible, but seems unlikely.