Miguel Gutierrez is moving towards Manchester United, with both he and Girona open to the transfer

Manchester United are in direct contact with Girona to discuss the signing of left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who wants to leave, TEAMtalk can reveal.

As we previously reported, the Spanish club knows that the full-back wants to leave and, now, from the first contacts with United, they have made it clear that they will not oppose the sale.

What’s more, despite Real Madrid having 50 per cent of the future resale value after selling Gutierrez to Girona, the left-back’s current club are willing to negotiate a price lower than his €35million (£28.8m/$36.7m) release clause.

There have also been developments on the player front, who has started to concretely discuss the possible personal conditions, given that Girona has given him the go-ahead to try to define the terms of the contract with United.

After we reported that United want to land Gutierrez early in the January transfer window, it seems the chances of that happening are positive, with no obstacles between them and the transfer.

Man Utd round-up: Red Devils lock centre-back down

Though Real Madrid want to sign Lisandro Martinez, TEAMtalk are aware it would take a huge sum for the United centre-back so be sold, given his importance to Ruben Amorim.

We are also aware of interest from AC Milan in Victor Lindelof, who is likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer, with a January exit potentially being prohibited.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been told he would be better if he played for Arsenal instead of United.

And the Red Devils are weighing up the signing of Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who the club has a buyback clause for after letting him go to Benfica.

Who is Miguel Gutierrez?

Gutierrez came through the academy at Real Madrid and Manchester United tried to sign him in 2017, but the then-16-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club.

He made 10 first-team appearances for Madrid before joining Girona in 2022 and was named in the LaLiga Team of the Season in 2023/24.

The left-back is solid defensively but is renowned for his technical skills and attacking qualities, and he registered nine assists in all competitions last season.

Incidentally, he cited Los Blancos legend Marcelo as a big influence on him when growing up.

“Everyone on the [Madrid] first team supported me a lot, especially those who grew up in the academy and know what it’s like to come up from Castilla,” he said in 2021. “I have to thank Marcelo because he is a left-back and he was always alongside me giving me advice, he was the first there to help me.”