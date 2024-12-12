Lisandro Martinez will not be sold by Manchester United unless a huge fee is lodged

Lisandro Martinez will not be made available by Manchester United, and they will only sell if an excessive fee beyond what they signed him for was offered, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Manchester United are pushing forward under new manager Ruben Amorim and despite some early bumps in the road they believe he is the right man for the job and aim to back him.

He has a long journey ahead and not every player will stay to help the new manager build the future at Old Trafford.

Some reports have suggested that central defender Martinez could be a target for Real Madrid, who are going through their own rebuild and trying to create the best squad in the world, and that he could be sold to them.

They are looking at defensive options, however, trying to get Martinez out of Manchester will be extremely difficult, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Argentine international is key to the Red Devils’ plans and according to sources, he is a player that Amorim hopes to keep and use in his tenure.

His ability on the ball is something that is key for Amorim’s defence and he is exactly the type of player the coach wants in the centre-back position.

United also value him extremely highly after they splashed out £56.7 million to bring him to the club in the summer of 2022.

Big fee required for Martinez

It would take an excessive amount to move the centre-back now and he is contracted until the summer 0f 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

Martinez is also really fond of the club and has come to love it there, so leaving would be something he would have to think seriously about as he hopes to be one of the players to turn the club’s fortunes around.

There will be money spent and additions in the coming months that will also keep the best players happy, as they want to see the club bringing in top talent coming into their ranks.

The likes of Milos Kerkez is on United radar and could be bought in the upcoming window.

For now, however, there is no sign of Martinez leaving United and he will stay to help Amorim build his vision at the club.

Man Utd round-up: Defensive addition sought

TEAMtalk have learned that United are keen on signing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, and plan to land the wantway defender early on in the January window.

They are also racing towards the singing of another left-back, Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno’s 17-year-old Diego Leon, who they have agreed a fee for.

But some big exits could be coming, as reports state United could sell young jewels Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, though they’d rather avoid losing either of them.

The Red Devils are willing to push Marcus Rashford out, though, with reports suggesting he could be made available for just £40million.

Was Martinez Ten Hag’s best signing?