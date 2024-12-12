Miguel Gutierrez is a concrete target for Manchester United as he wants to leave Girona

A left-back addition is the main objective at Manchester United in January, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Miguel Gutierrez is a concrete target for Ruben Amorim.

Ben Chilwell remains appreciated by the club, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras already knows the environment and is liked by Amorim, and Rayan Ait-Nouri is also still on United‘s shortlist.

However, in recent days, a new profile has emerged strongly and concretely: Girona’s Gutierrez.

The Olympic gold medal winner with Spain has already received the ok from Amorim, who has confirmed that he is in favour of his possible arrival.

For his part, Gutierrez – despite a contract until 2027 – has asked to be sold by his current club and United would like to take advantage of this situation to try to negotiate the €35million (£28.8m/$36.7m) release clause in his contract.

However, 50 per cent of the future resale is in the hands of Real Madrid, and this complicates the margins of negotiation, with Girona hopeful of maximising their fee.

In any case, United have intensified contacts in recent days with Gutierrez’s entourage, to gain updated information regarding his current situation.

The English club wants to increase the pressure even more in the coming days, trying to sign the left-back swiftly, in the first part of the January window.

Recently, Bayern Munich made contact with the Spanish player’s entourage, given Alphonso Davies’ situation, but there are no further developments on that front at the moment.

Man Utd round-up: Huge Man Utd clear-out possible

United could soon see the back of a great number of stars, as a report has suggested only Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are safe from being culled.

One player it’s said the Red Devils will look to sell is Marcus Rashford, who has apparently been offered to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, United are said to have added Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to their shortlist.

And it’s believed Amorim’s side have agreed a fee with Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno for 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon.

