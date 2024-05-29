Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe ‘confident’ £140m Prem duo WILL become first signings of INEOS era

Manchester United are confident of getting both Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise this summer

Manchester United are reportedly confident that the INEOS era will be kicked off by the signings of £140m-rated Premier League stars Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Winning the FA Cup was a positive in an otherwise pretty horrendous season at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag led the Red Devils to their worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth.

That was a huge slide from the third-placed finish the season prior, and given Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to see United heading back to the top, it’s not likely that will be accepted.

Reports have already suggested Ten Hag knows he’ll be leaving, and the FA Cup triumph will not stop that.

As such, a new manager will do Ratcliffe’s bidding, and they’re likely to be given some big names to sort things out.

Up-and-coming Premier League stars Olise and Branthwaite have been heavily linked with United for some time.

Both have just had phenomenal seasons, with the former bagging 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League, and the latter outperforming the majority of his Everton teammates at 21 years old.

Olise is set to command £60million due to a release clause, while Branthwaite is reportedly valued at and potentially above £80million by the Toffees.

DON’T MISS: Five potential replacements for Marcus Rashford as PSG eye Man Utd man; €175m superstar, classy Prem winger…

Confidence £140m pair will kick of INEOS era

But as per a talkSPORT report, the ‘ongoing financial issues’ at Goodison Park mean the defender could actually be available for as low as £40million.

That is surely one reason for the confidence at United regarding getting a deal over the line.

Indeed, the report states they are ‘confident’ that they can snare not only Branthwaite, but Olise, too.

It’s suggested the pair could become the first signings of the INEOS era at Old Trafford.

Olise, Branthwaite help to rectify United issues

United were clearly poor in quite a few areas, especially in the Premier League, this season.

While the defence was not actually that unstable, the constant chopping and changing due to injuries did not help matters, and that Branthwaite missed just three league games for Everton will give United hope of more consistency.

Up top, things were not good – the Red Devils scored 57 goals in the league, a tally bettered by eight sides, and equal to 10th-placed Crystal Palace.

Adding Olise’s goals into the mix is likely to see that rise, and that’s particularly ideal given the exit of forward man Anthony Martial, and the fact Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho could both leave permanently.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Man Utd, Chelsea in straight shootout for star winger, with new managers central to chase