Manchester United have given Antony just a week to make an exit decision

Manchester United have reportedly ‘demanded’ that a forward flop accepts an offer to leave the club ‘this week’ or he’ll have a big dream shattered by being sidelined.

United have a number of wantaway players who are surplus to requirements still on their books. It was reported earlier in the summer that each of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia wanted a way out.

Rashford has got his – a loan to Barcelona – but nobody else has as yet.

Antony’s desire is to head back to Real Betis, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, scoring nine goals and assisting five.

But according to Spanish outlet ABC, United are ‘demanding’ that Antony accepts ‘one of the transfer offers’ – not necessarily from Betis – ‘this week’, or it’s threatened he’ll be sidelined until January.

Betis want to hold out until the end of the window to secure a loan with an option to buy, so United’s stance prompts a move now.

The suggestion is that United want a €30-40million (£26-34.5m) permanent transfer, or Antony will be sidelined ‘with the almost certain consequence of missing the 2026 World Cup’.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Antony wants World Cup and Betis opportunity

One of the reasons that Antony wants to go to Betis is that they would guarantee him playing time, and from the way he played last season, there’s a genuine chance he’d have got himself into World Cup contention.

In June, at the end of a stellar second half of the season with Betis, Antony made a Brazil squad for the first time since 2023, and a full season could have seen him not only make the squad, but play, in the World Cup.

But the chances of Betis landing him now may be slim, as sporting director Manu Fajardo has suggested it could be tough.

“Both parties want him to be here this season. Every day that passes allows us to dream of him being here. If Antony is here, it’s because the numbers add up. The most important thing is the club’s sustainability; we can’t do anything crazy,” he said.

“It’s okay to think big, but you also have to keep your feet on the ground. If he doesn’t sign with a club, there are still options, but the deal would take place within the parameters we have budgeted at the club.”

Man Utd round-up: Baleba risk taken

United are ready to take the risk of blowing their budget on Carlos Baleba and dealing with the consequences beyond this summer, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Meanwhile, we are also aware that they could ‘cave’ and sell Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for below their current asking price.

Another potential sale is that of Rasmus Hojlund, who is now a target for Premier League rivals Newcastle.

In terms of inbounds, there is a concrete chance of getting Gianluigi Donnarumma, as reports are suggesting he’s certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Antony quiz