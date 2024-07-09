Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe employing sneaky tactics to land centre-back, who’s keen on United move

Manchester United were reportedly aware that Everton would not accept their latest bid for Jarrad Branthwaite, but the small increases every offer are a tactic to keep him on side.

One of United’s main priorities this transfer window is a centre-back. Main targets include Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Everton man Branthwaite.

The most genuine attempts to snare one of them have been for the latter.

United have now lodged two bids for the Toffees centre-back, and both have been rejected.

The first totalled just £35million, before United went back to Everton with an offer totalling £50million.

The £45million initial offer with £5million add-ons was immediately turned away by the Goodison Park outfit.

Yet United are unfazed by the two rejections of their offers.

After all, they know Everton are after £70million to see the back of Branthwaite this summer.

Ratcliffe knew Everton would not accept

Indeed, that is part of the reason they knew their latest offer would not be accepted.

According to GIVEMESPORT, there was acceptance at United that would be the case once they had sent it.

But there is a reason they keep making such small jumps each time they lodge an offer for Branthwaite.

The report states Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s club are doing so to show their intent to the defender, who can see that their interest in him remains genuine.

And they are not going to stop with the tactics now. Indeed, it’s said United are planning another small jump to what is believed to be their highest offer, £55million.

That is still some way below Everton’s desired total, and if they reject that, the Red Devils might simply have to move onto other targets.

Branthwaite is on side

But United’s current tactics seem to be working on Branthwaite.

They want to show they remain interested, and it’s said he is keen to join the project.

However, it’s suggested he is unlikely to agitate for the move to Old Trafford despite seeing the constant attempts from United to get him.

Whether or not they would be willing to up their offer once some players have been sold remains to be seen. But the report states the current regime do not want to get dragged into paying a premium for players.

