Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe prepared to land £112m duo, with pair ‘live’ targets despite big addition

Following the signing of centre-back Leny Yoro, Manchester United are still in the market for a pair of defenders who’d cost a combined £112million.

United have prioritised the centre-back position after the departure of Raphael Varane. Indeed, the four-time Champions League winner will be a big miss, no matter if he was overly consistent at the back end of his United tenure.

While the first signing of the summer at Old Trafford was a striker – Joshua Zirkzee – the second was a centre-back, in Yoro.

United did well to convince him to join them, given Real Madrid were hot on his heels for a while. United are said to have guaranteed minutes that the La Liga giants could not.

That suggests that Yoro will be at least one of the main centre-backs at United next season. When fit, Lisandro Martinez is likely to be a starter, and Harry Maguire also had a good season in 2023/24, so the trio could be rotated at times.

But Yoro might not be the only centre-back addition at Old Trafford this summer.

Before he was signed, attempts were made for Jarrad Branthwaite, and Matthijs de Ligt was said to be one of Erik ten Hag’s main targets.

And that United bid nowhere close to Everton’s £70m asking price for Branthwaite suggests that now they’ve spent £52million on Yoro, they’d not want to go back in.

Centre-back pair still ‘live’ targets

However, Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that is not the case, nor is it for De Ligt.

“The two players that we keep talking about – Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt – remain, I’m told, live options,” he said.

“But, as it stands, I think the focus will probably turn to other areas of the pitch.

“If there is a further departure in central defence, I wouldn’t be surprised to see United going back in.”

Defender exits still possible

Departures in the defence remain a possibility.

TEAMtalk sources relayed information at the beginning of July that United would accept offers of £35million for Maguire.

And given he is likely to bring the most cash out of the centre-backs, if they wanted to push anyone out, it would probably be him.

That could go some way to funding a move for one of the targets, though it’s unlikely both will be signed.

