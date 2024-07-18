Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe snare No 2 official; third target ‘dreams’ of no-cost move after £88.5m double

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Leny Yoro, and the next snare may not be far behind

Manchester United have confirmed Leny Yoro as signing No 2 this summer, and the third might not be far behind, with a midfielder ‘dreaming’ of a United switch after leaving his previous club.

United seem to be well on the way to righting the wrongs of last season. They finished eighth in the Premier League, which is their worst-ever finish in the competition.

Freshening up was required in a few areas, and that’s just what is happening.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee was the first to join, leaving Bologna in a £36.5million move.

And he’s been swiftly followed through the door by young French centre-back Yoro.

Four days after the striker was signed, United confirmed they had also brought in the defender, for a reported £52million fee.

The Lille defender was the top of their list for a while, but is said to have been given assurances on game time at Old Trafford that he did not get with the Spanish side.

His initial stay in Manchester will be until 2029, and there is an option for that to be extended by another year.

DON’T MISS: Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time: De Ligt, Branthwaite or Yoro next

Signing No 3 simple as target ‘dreams’ of United

And the chances of United following this up with a third snare in quick succession seem high.

Indeed, midfield target Adrien Rabiot has now left Juventus, following the end of his contract.

And his camp are now in touch with some clubs regarding a move.

Juventus have reportedly attempted one last time to get him to sign, but it’s not believed that is likely.

But it would not be a surprise if United had been contacted about signing the Frenchman given their prior interest in him.

What’s more, it is said that ‘his dream’ is to move to United – something his agent will want to facilitate for their client.

And after splashing £88.5million on two players, the Red Devils wouldn’t have to part with a penny on the third, if it is to be Rabiot, given his status as a free agent.

That means he’s a better option that Manuel Ugarte in terms of finances, but it has been reported that United are ready to prioritise the Uruguayan’s signing now after Yoro was confirmed.

READ MORE: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window