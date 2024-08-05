Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United could be accelerated by PSG's signing of Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Joao Neves, making the signing of Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United an easier one.

United had been interested in Neves to improve upon the holding-midfield position. Casemiro had a poor campaign last time out, and was savaged in the media, with the suggestion he should not be long for the Premier League.

With Sofyan Amrabat’s loan not being made permanent, United looked elsewhere for improvements in the midfield.

Neves was one of the main names, but it became evident that his price would be too much, especially with PSG contending with them.

And the Ligue 1 giants have now confirmed the signing of the midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano reported days ago that it was done, with the deal for Neves totalling approximately £60million.

PSG have since announced the deal themselves, declaring their delight at getting the midfielder through the door.

But with that, United have hope of snaring fellow PSG midfielder Ugarte.

Ugarte deal moves into view

When Romano confirmed Neves’ move to PSG, it was suggested by many that it would help United to snare Ugarte.

That acceleration could now come following the confirmation from the club themselves.

He has already agreed to join the Old Trafford outfit, and club-to-club talks could be finalised given PSG know they don’t necessarily need Ugarte anymore.

He played just 25 Ligue 1 games last season – in his debut campaign for the club.

And his role is likely to be even lower this term, to the point that PSG might as well get him off the books and get a fee back in.

They are already reported to have relaxed their demands, with United aware that the midfielder could even be loaned in initially, provided there is an obligation to sign him in the deal.

They are not likely to have a problem with that, given how eager they have seemed to sign Ugarte throughout the window.

But it is suggested that a move for him could take time, and United could instead look back to Amrabat, despite the fact they did not want to sign him at the end of his Old Trafford loan last season.

