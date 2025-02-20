Manchester United could reportedly make a ‘formal move’ for Adam Wharton in the summer, with the midfielder an ‘ideal’ replacement for a departing Red Devil.

Wharton‘s seamless transition to Premier League football in 2024 had big sides on alert. Indeed, he immediately looked at home after swapping Blackburn for Crystal Palace last season, and was an England international four months later.

The likes of United, Manchester City and Tottenham have been linked with the 21-year-old.

A report from Caught Offside suggests a move to Old Trafford looks ‘an increasingly likely option’.

What’s more, that move ‘could be on the horizon’, with United monitoring the midfielder and ‘possibly making a formal move in the summer’.

Christian Eriksen is set to leave on a free transfer in the summer, and the report suggests Wharton is an ‘ideal’ replacement for the Dane in the heart of the midfield, giving Ruben Amorim a younger option to ‘dictate the play’.

Alongside United, Juventus are said to be interested in Wharton, given the struggles endured by Douglas Luiz in his first season for the Serie A giants.

Palace not sweating on big-club interest

TEAMtalk can confirm United are keeping an eye on Wharton in weeks and months leading up to the summer window.

Given he’s only just returned from injury after a couple of months, they don’t want to get drawn into buying a player who may not be ready.

Palace do expect their midfielder to be in demand when the season ends, according to TEAMtalk sources, but they will hold firm in attempts to either keep him, or make big money from the transfer.

Indeed, given he has no release clause, the Eagles will demand a premium if they are to allow Wharton to leave.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim backed to quit

Stan Collymore has detailed his worry that Amorim could decide to leave United and return to Portugal, having “had enough” of the club after a few months.

Multiple outlets have stated the manager is safe from the sack, though, with financial considerations taken into account after paying more than £10million to dismiss Erik ten Hag and his staff.

Meanwhile, another player who could fit Amorim’s system is reportedly being courted, with AC Milan wing-back Theo Hernandez having been contacted over a move.

TEAMtalk is aware that another player who’s capable of playing wing-back, Geovany Quenda, has not yet agreed to join United, despite reports stating there was a verbal agreement in place for him to join from Sporting CP.

