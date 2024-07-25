Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag plans to fix problem position with 179-game former Chelsea star

Marcos Alonso could be offered route back to the Premier League with Manchester United

Manchester United are currently without a left-back on their pre-season tour, and a 179-game former Premier League star with Chelsea is one of three options in the position.

United struggled for consistency in their back line last season. Essentially all of their defensive assets were out injured at one time or another.

The left-back position was hit particularly hard, with Tyrell Malacia now not having been seen since the 2022/23 campaign, and Luke Shaw missed every game beyond February last season.

The former is still out, and while the latter is back in the mix, given he reached the final of Euro 2024 with England, he’s not on United’s pre-season tour of the USA, nor is right-back Diogo Dalot, who deputised on the left at times last term.

That means that United are without a senior left-back on tour, and their last game before they left, against Rangers, saw 19-year-old Sam Murray play there.

Erik ten Hag is clearly wary that he could be preparing for the season without a senior player having occupied the left-back position, and if Shaw was to be injured due to a lack of match fitness, he could be scratching around for options.

As such, the boss is eager to source a new left-back before the campaign starts.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been on the list for some time, but it’s said Liverpool are favourites, and United now have a separate three-man shortlist for the left side of the defence.

DON’T MISS: Next big Man Utd breakthrough stars assessed after Kobbie Mainoo lays down massive marker

Three-man shortlist includes former Chelsea man

According to reports, United stepping up efforts to find a new left-back has brought them to three options, the first being former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso.

The Spaniard has played 179 Premier League games, during spells with the Blues, Sunderland and Bolton.

United wanted him last summer, but he was eager to continue with Barcelona, where he moved to from Chelsea.

But Alonso has just left the La Liga giants following the end of his contract, and could therefore be an easy snare to make.

A free transfer could be the best course of action for United, as with Shaw at the club, a new left-back is unlikely to be a starter, so they may not want to pay a sum for somebody who could well just be a deputy.

Mitchell, Hancko fill out list

Also on the list is Feyenoord man David Hancko.

He can play as both a centre-back and a left-back, and with United’s struggles last season, that sort of versatility would be ideal for the Red Devils.

They are also looking at a star Premier League left-back, in Tyrick Mitchell. It’s believed he could be a cheap asset given he only has a year left on his deal at Selhurst Park.

Mitchell has made 132 Premier League appearances in four seasons, and has worked his way up to playing for England of late.

Each option would seemingly offer a different dimension for United, and it remains to be seen which, if any, they decide to pursue.

READ MORE: Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time: De Ligt, Branthwaite or Yoro next