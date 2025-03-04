Paul Parker has urged his former club Manchester United to sign two Premier League attackers, who are currently at clubs struggling at the wrong end of the table, to improve Ruben Amorim’s goal-shy attack.

The Red Devils has scored just 33 goals in 27 league outings so far, which is the sixth-worst record in the division as they sit down in 14th spot with only 11 games of the campaign to go.

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have notched just five between them in the league in a damning statistic, and Parker believes Man Utd should turn to Ipswich and Southampton for two players who could make real names for themselves at Old Trafford.

Both clubs are currently in the relegation and looking unlikely to pull their way out of it, especially Saints who sit rock bottom with only nine points to their name. To that end, if and when relegation comes, they will have little choice but to offload their top talent – particularly when it comes to the likes of Liam Delap and Tyler Dibling.

And Parker has backed his old club to show an interest in the Ipswich striker and Southampton winger, if they do indeed become available in the summer window.

“100 per cent, Man United should look at Tyler Dibling and Liam Delap,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“For Delap, you have to look at what Man United need, and they need a striker who is hungry and wants to prove a point. His dad wasn’t anywhere near being the player his son is, so I am sure he is proud of where his son is and what he is doing.

“Delap has to choose a club where he is guaranteed game time and I am sure he is looking at Man United to give him that.

“For Dibling, he would be looking at the Man United midfield and think to himself: I am better than all of them. He can run with the ball, he can pass the ball and he can score goals. He runs beyond as well.

“Man United should be looking at both of them, but it is also about whether they are ambitious enough to go to Man United or if they want a move to clubs who are functioning a bit better, but maybe doesn’t have the same status.

“But if they want to make a name for themselves, make it at Manchester United, because it will be known everywhere. They have the chance to change something and become heroes, and that should mean something.”

Delap, Dibling excelling in struggling teams

Delap has been an impressive presence leading the line for Ipswich this season, having signed in a £20million deal from Manchester City last summer.

The 22-year-old England Under-21 international has scored 10 of Town’s 26 Premier League goals this season, while also chalking up two assists, but has also earned rave reviews for his general forward play and ability to drop deep and link up.

Delap will have plenty of suitors though, with Chelsea and Tottenham also known to be keen on landing the powerful attacker, who is valued at the £40m mark.

As for Dibling, the Saints teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St Mary’s and could fetch an asking price of around £50m come the end of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has been a real shining light for the south coast outfit, scoring four times and adding two assists although his overall play has been better than those stats suggest.

Dibling has mainly operated as a right winger this term but can also play as a centre-forward or in a No.10 role, giving Amorim plenty of options – if he manages to keep hold of his job at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

