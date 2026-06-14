Manchester United are ‘very close’ to the agent of a Barcelona star they’re interested in, and Real Madrid’s reluctance to pay a large sum for another target puts them in the box seat.

United have evidently been looking to strengthen their midfield corps for a while. Casemiro has left at the conclusion of his contract and Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount have underperformed at the club.

As such, it’s been clear that two new midfielders are the priority at United.

Some names have been on their shortlist for a while, and others are just cropping up.

United want Barcelona man Casado

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona’s Casado, 22, is a player now being courted by the Red Devils.

United are said to have ‘very close ties’ to the Barca man’s agent, Jorge Mendes, which it’s felt is a reason why they could be able to land him.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on Casado, so United aren’t out on their own for the midfielder, who’ll likely be cheaper than other options.

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Real Madrid clear path for Fernandes signing

One of those more expensive options is West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, known to be valued by the Hammers at £80million.

United have so far been reluctant to pay that, but fellow interested club Real Madrid will refuse to pay it, too.

TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher suggests the Red Devils’ opening offer will get the ball rolling on what could be productive negotiations, even though below the asking price.

He explained: “However, that does not mean negotiations will be shut down and, on the contrary, United’s opening offer will instead signal what is expected to be extensive negotiations between the clubs as they look to settle on a fee.

“Those formal talks will demonstrate United’s intent to not only do a deal, but also will represent a proactive step by the Red Devils to beat a growing number of suitors who are keen on the player too.

“Significantly for United, sources believe a deal will be done, and there is a growing confidence that Fernandes will become summer signing number two at Old Trafford.”

Ederson deal almost over the line

And a third midfielder, Atalanta’s Ederson, has been in United’s sights for months, and it’s suggested his signing is very close to being sealed.

It was reported in Italy on Satuday that he’d undertake his medical before officially becoming a United player.

It read: ‘Ederson – United, here we go. After the match against Morocco, the Brazilian midfielder will undergo a medical in New York for his transfer to Manchester United, at which point he will be able to definitively commit to the English club.

‘A hugely significant deal: €45 million to Atalanta, a deal sealed almost a month ago to beat Atletico Madrid, with only the final formalities remaining. Tomorrow [Sunday], precisely.

‘Then there will be the signatures. The 1999-born player, ready to say goodbye to Atalanta, has been called up by [Carlo] Ancelotti to replace the injured Wesley and is currently playing for the Seleção at the World Cup.’