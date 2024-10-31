Man Utd want to gift Amorim playmaking gem amid Euro giant worry and rival hunt

Ruben Amorim could be gifted the talented Jamal Musiala early on in his Manchester United tenure, with a potential cut-price fee on the table for the interested side amid ‘serious risk’ of him running his Bayern Munich contract down.

Amorim’s arrival at United is said to be very close. Sporting CP feel that the decision is already made, though the boss will not move until the November international break.

Signings are likely to be made to turn around a dismal start of the season for a squad which was largely compiled by Erik ten Hag’s, who were 14th in the Premier League when he was sacked.

One player United could gift to Amorim is Musiala, with Caught Offside reporting the Red Devils are keen on bringing the Bayern Munich playmaker to the club.

The report states Bayern will try hard to keep Musiala, but there is pressure to tie him down to a new deal now – his runs out in 2026 – or there is ‘serious risk’ that they’ll have to sell him below market value in 2025.

His contract situation has alerted United to the possibility of a cut-price deal.

Musiala is also on the radar of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid, though.

City may exit battle

Though United’s closest rivals, City, may not be all too much of a problem.

TEAMtalk is aware that they are interested in the 21-year-old attacking-midfielder, having regularly sent scouts to watch him.

However, they are also keen on Florian Wirtz, and they’ll not be able to sign both.

At the moment, the latter is the more likely addition, sources believe. Of course, if they get him that means City will exit the race for Musiala, leaving United an easier run, though by no means an easy one, with more rivals in pursuit.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim eyes his own signings

Beyond players that the United board are looking at, Amorim seemingly has his own ideas on recruitment.

TEAMtalk is aware he’d like to bring Sporting trio Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves with him to Old Trafford.

He’s also already found his way into the good books of some of United’s stars. Marcus Rashford is very happy with the appointment, as he feels he can get back to his best under Amorim, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte will reportedly be rubbing his hands at the chance to play under the man who last coaches him at Sporting, two clubs ago.

Bruno Fernandes could have sleepless nights, though, with a report pondering if his position – attacking-midfield – will exist under a manager who has only ever played 3-4-3.

Musiala on form