Manchester United are keen on signing an Italian centre-back as a potential replacement for Lisandro Martinez amid claims on a move to Barcelona.

United are expected to make a number of moves in the January window. There is interest in improving up top, at left-back and at centre-back.

The desire to recruit in the centre of defence comes amid a suggestion Martinez could head out the door.

Lisandro Martinez to Barcelona claims

TEAMtalk has revealed Barcelona are interested in signing the Argentine defender. Further to that, it was recently revealed in Spain that Martinez is open to listening to an offer from the LaLiga giants.

But the president of the Spanish Association of Football Agents, Pedro Bravo, suggests Barca don’t actually want the United man.

He said: “Lisandro, as far as I’m aware, neither Deco nor [Hansi] Flick are keen on him.

He added that the message from Flick and Deco about Martinez is: “He’s a good player, but we don’t like him. He doesn’t fit in with us.”

Either way, Martinez is contracted until the end of the season, with the option of a year extension, meaning he’s likely to depart soon.

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Giorgio Scalvini eyed at United

Giorgio Scalvini could be inbound to replace Martinez in the United defence.

TEAMtalk is aware United are one of the clubs carrying out detailed work on the Italy centre-back.

With development being monitored, Scalvini is emerging as a player of interest to a number of scouting department.

Indeed, he could be a major defensive target for United in 2027, with sources not stating whether that would be in January or the summer.

With Scalvini recently returning from injury, a winter move might be too soon, but United and other clubs, such as Liverpool, will continue to monitor his performances.

Man Utd informed of Scott McTominay return chance

TEAMtalk is also aware that former United midfielder Scott McTominay is considering a return to the Premier League in 2027.

Further to that, his previous club have been informed of the potential of signing him.

Sources believe Napoli are hoping to keep the Scottish midfielder at the club, with his deal expiring in 18 months.

But with the two parties currently apart in contract negotiations, intermediaries are pushing him to potential landing spots in case there is no middle ground to be found.

United are one of the clubs informed about the potential to sign McTominay, and they have not dismissed his potential return.