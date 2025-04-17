Alex Crook has revealed that Manchester United want to sign two new goalkeepers this summer, as he named four potential options the Red Devils are looking at.

United have persisted with Onana through some tough times. No Premier League goalkeeper has made as many errors leading to a goal as he has in all competitions since his signing in 2023.

Ruben Amorim dropped him for the league match against Newcastle after Onana was at fault for both goals in the 2-2 Europa League quarter-final first leg draw with Lyon the match prior.

Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation over his future, but insider Crook feels it may be in doubt, as he confirmed United’s plans for the goalkeeper position.

“I reported about six weeks ago that Andre Onana had been unsettled at United for some time, and obviously you have mentioned the personal issues that he’s had – I think if the finances allowed, I think he would go this summer. Probably to Saudi Arabia,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“There is a PSR issue with United because of the money that they paid for him in the first place, they can’t afford to take a hit on the books.

“But I’m told they want two goalkeepers, because obviously Tom Heaton is going to leave the football club.”

Four potential replacements named

Crook went on to name four potential replacements, some of whom it’s suggested United do have genuine interest in.

“Are we going to talk about Aaron Ramsdale? Should we get it out there? It’s interesting, the list of names – the guy [Zion] Suzuki at Parma, he’s someone that United have been tracking for some time, a young goalkeeper.

“Bart Verbruggen, still a young goalkeeper at Brighton, has been mentioned. James Trafford, who is keeping clean sheets for fun in the Championship, is someone United have scouted. Ramsdale as well, he can leave Southampton for £20million following their relegation.”

There have been a number of other options linked with the Red Devils since Onana’s mistakes saw him left out of the side for the Newcastle game, but Amorim revealed he’ll be back in net for the second leg against Lyon in the Europa League.

Man Utd round-up: Garnacho exit accepted

There is a reported acceptance at United that Alejandro Garnacho will leave the club this summer, and they’re said to want him out early.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are both fans of the Argentine.

Meanwhile, it’s believed that fellow United attacker Marcus Rashford is still dreaming of a move to Barcelona in the summer.

But with Aston Villa ready to trigger their option to buy the forward, it does not seem that move will be possible for him.

