Dan Ashworth failed to secure the right signing to fix a problem position at United

Manchester United have been told they’ll still struggle, and a statistic that saw them the “joint lowest in the top 10” could well continue, after they failed to address the “shortage of goals” from last season.

Last season saw United score 57 goals in the Premier League, as they registered their worst finish in the history of the competition, coming eighth.

They were equal with Crystal Palace with the fewest goals in the top 10 sides in the league. United also scored 28 goals fewer than Newcastle, who finished one place above them.

According to former Liverpool man Danny Murphy, their poor form up top could continue after they failed to recruit well enough in the forward areas.

“They didn’t address the shortage of goals. Last season, they scored the joint lowest amount in the top 10. For Manchester United. The only attacking player they brought in was [Joshua] Zirkzee, who is a young lad,” Murphy said on Match of the Day.

“If you look at the top goalscorers from last season [Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund joint top with 10], that’s not going to get Manchester United where they want to be in terms of competing for the title, even top four I think they’re going to struggle.”

Zirkzee does not fill hole

Sporting director Dan Ashworth’s main priority up top was Zirkzee, but that signing is unlikely to fill the hole that United need to fill.

Indeed, the striker scored 12 goals in all competitions last season.

He has not looked overly capable yet this season, scoring once in six appearances. Murphy has previously stated that Zirkzee is “not a proper centre-forward”.

He believed right at the start of the season that United should improve again up top, and that is clearly still the case.

Attacking improvements sought

The Red Devils are seemingly aware that the attack could use a boost. In attacking-midfield, it’s suggested they are keen on signing Oscar Gloukh, who has been touted as Bruno Fernandes’ full-time replacement.

Another midfielder they are keen on is Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, with reports suggesting they feel they can beat Real Madrid to the snare.

Elsewhere, United previously saw Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as too expensive, but continue to be linked with him.

They also have no plans to bring back Mason Greenwood, despite having a buyback clause should they want to use it.

How is United’s attack faring this season

After one of their worst seasons in front of goal, United are not faring much better this season.

In five games, they have scored five goals, and find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Every side above them have scored either the same amount or more goals than them. In fact, only Southampton, Ipswich and Crystal Palace have scored fewer than United.

The Saints are in the relegation places, while the other two sides fill the two spots immediately above.

It is not a particularly good luck for United to only be better than some of the sides who are nearly the worst in the league at the moment.