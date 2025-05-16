Manchester United reportedly had a scout in attendance as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made his Portugal under-15 debut in a victory over Japan.

United have one of the world’s best academies. They have produced stars such as Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, as well as recent successes like Marcus Rashford.

Of late, they have brought through promising players Chido Obi and Harry Amass, who have both made senior debuts this season.

Now, they are looking at an even younger talent who could become an absolute superstar if he follows the path his lineage suggests he might.

According to multiple reports, United had a scout present to watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr make his Portugal under-15 debut, in a 4-1 victory over Japan in the week. The son of elite former United striker Ronaldo came off the bench in the victory.

The Sun reports along with United, a Tottenham scout was present, while a separate report suggests that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Red Bull Salzburg, Inter Milan, Juventus and Atalanta all had representation there.

Indeed, it’s suggested 10 Bundesliga clubs were present, along with the two English, three Italian and one Austrian.

With several high-profile clubs in attendance, there could be a big battle to secure Ronaldo Jr if a move is to present itself, though United already know him best, given he was there for over a year during his father’s second spell at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo proud of his son

Ronaldo has previously suggested his son has asked him to prolong his career so that the pair can play together.

He said: “I would like it, I would like it. It’s not something that keeps me awake at night but we’ll see.

“It’s more in his hands than mine. The years are starting to go by and one day I’ll have to let it go. There will come a time when it is no longer possible. Not only physically but also psychologically.

“He will follow his path, his career. I will be a proud father, I will be proud of what he wants to do.

“If he plays, ‘top’. If he doesn’t play, we tried. At least his father tried. But it won’t be a problem either, in my opinion.”

