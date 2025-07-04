Hojlund could survive and see another United man be sold this summer

Manchester United reportedly ‘will sell’ one of their current forward crop if they can’t offload Rasmus Hojlund, as they are ‘struggling’ to do so.

Essentially United’s entire attacking corps was poor last season. Nobody scored 10 goals in the Premier League, and in terms of central strikers, neither Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee made it to five, despite both playing north of 30 games.

With Zirkzee the latest signing up top, he is widely believed to be the man safe from the axe, as Ruben Amorim is happy to persist with him but feels Hojlund’s time is up.

Indeed, the Dane will be allowed to leave United, but GIVEMESPORT reports they are ‘struggling to find a buyer’ for him.

It’s believed enquiries have been ‘slow’ after the Red Devils slashed Hojlund’s asking price in a bid to ‘tempt suitors’ into parting with cash.

As a result, United ‘will sell’ Zirkzee instead if they can’t manage to shift Hojlund. Though perhaps harsh after one season, and essentially being told he’ll be given another campaign, Zirkzee will be ‘up for grabs if there are no takers’ for his team-mate.

READ MORE: 🔴 The five Man Utd targets most heavily linked with Old Trafford transfers this summer

United turned down Hojlund swap

United have fielded interest from Champions League semi-finalists Inter Milan for Hojlund.

For months, it’s been suggested they want to sign him, but their offer to do so was not to the Manchester club’s liking.

An offer for United to take Mehdi Taremi, with Hojlund heading to Inter, was reportedly ‘politely declined’ as the English club had ‘no intention’ of signing the striker, who scored just three goals last term.

Indeed, United want to make a fee from Hojlund, and have made it clear they want allow swaps or loans for him.

Man Utd round-up: Another striker rejected

United have reportedly decided against the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin given his large wage demands.

It comes not long after they were also reported to have turned down the chance to sign former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

United are in line for a decent chunk of cash if Anthony Elanga is signed by Newcastle, as David Ornstein has reported there was a significant sell-on fee included in his move to Nottingham Forest.

With a £55million bid on the verge of being accepted, United could soon be in line for a good pay day.

Rasmus Hojlund quiz