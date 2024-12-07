Man Utd are said to be preparing a lowball offer for Marc Guehi

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay just £33million for Marc Guehi, which they are said to feel is a fair price, despite Crystal Palace valuing him at nearer to £80million.

United have put a lot of effort into improving their backline of late. After they shipped 58 goals and finished eighth in the Premier League last season, that’s unsurprising.

Since then, they have signed centre-back pair Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, as well as right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

However, under new boss Ruben Amorim, it seems another star defender is wanted.

According to Fichajes, England international Guehi is on the radar of United to further reinforce the the defence.

United are said to be ‘willing to offer’ €40million (£33.1m/$42.2m) for the Palace centre-back, which they reportedly feel represents a ‘great market opportunity’ and they seemingly believe is a fair price.

Guehi worth way more

The report should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt, though, with the validity of the reporting outlet’s rumours not very high.

What’s more, the report states Guehi’s transfer ‘could exceed’ €60million (£49.8m/$63.5m).

That information is way wide of the mark, after Palace asked for considerably more than that in the summer when Newcastle were on the hunt, and TEAMtalk has learned that around £80million will be asked of anybody looking to land Guehi in January.

That is with the Magpies still in the mix and Liverpool said to be the defender’s preferred location, though we are aware he would also look favourably on a return to Chelsea.

If United are indeed interested at all, they’ll have big competition, and a large sum between them and Guehi.

Man Utd round-up: Double Real Madrid raid possible

United are under threat from Real Madrid for two important defenders. The latest report suggests Lisandro Martinez is being watched closely by Los Blancos for next season.

It follows reports that they’d be willing to pay £45million in order to land Red Devils right-back Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, Antony looks to be dead and buried at United, with reports suggesting that they will invite offers for the flop winger in January.

The Red Devils will be keeping Amad Diallo, though, as TEAMtalk is aware they want to offer the star – who wants to become an icon at the club – a new contract to keep him at the club, given he could agree to go elsewhere in the summer.

Guehi rates highly

This season in the Premier League, only Gabriel Magalhaes, James Tarkowski, Noussair Mazraoui, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Virgil van Dijk, Cristian Romero, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Collins and Antonee Robinson are outperforming Guehi in terms of defender’s via Whoscored ratings.

The likes of Mazraoui and Gvardiol have commanded big fees of late. Most others would surely be expensive assets if they were to make moves, too.

As such, it seems Guehi is deserving of a big fee, especially given homegrown players tend to go for the most.