Man Utd winter striker plan under threat after Benjamin Sesko decision

Manchester United could be forced to change their January striker plans amid interest in Benjamin Sesko and a forward on their radar from a European giant, per a report.

United are eyeing a new No.9 ahead of January. Reports state they’re eager to add another striker to their squad and they’re currently assessing their options.

There have been links with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the Premier League.

That Red Devils striker Sesko is currently injured and it’s unclear when he’ll be back means it might indeed be ideal for another option to be added to the squad.

But a decision on Sesko could further throw things up into the air.

Calciomercato reports Juventus will be monitoring Sesko in the coming months, as he possesses the sort of characteristics they want to add.

Should they make any progress on a winter signing, United might have two strikers to add rather than just one.

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Folarin Balogun interest adds further headache

The report also states Monaco’s Folarin Balogun will be monitored at Juve.

That could cause a problem for United as the USMNT striker is one of their potential options for the January window.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware that the Red Devils have been approached about the potential of signing Balogun from his current Ligue 1 owners.

Amid a frustrating period with very little game time, his agents are working on potential options for the January window.

United are one of the Premier League sides who have been sounded out with a view to them signing him in the winter.

Everton, Leeds, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are among the Premier League sides who have also been spoken to, while Juventus have also been approached.

It appears there’s a chance that approach is one that bears fruit, and it adds further headache to a United regime hoping to solve their striker problems.