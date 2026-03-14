Manchester United will reportedly continue to hunt an Italian target man after the latest response they have received from his European giant owners.

United have already scored more Premier League goals this season than they did last term. With nine games still to play, they’ll smash their previous season tally.

Adding competition to the forward line may make it an even more potent attack.

One man United have looked at to strengthen in the final third is Inter Milan’s Pio Esposito, with reports in recent weeks suggesting both they and Arsenal made attempts to land the 6ft 3in striker.

The same response has been issued to them throughout, with Caught Offside reiterating.

A source reportedly said: “Inter are not even prepared to consider going to the negotiating table at this time. Esposito is seen as a key part of their future plans and they’ll hold talks over tying him down to a new contract soon.”

The report reveals, however, that even amid that stance from Inter, both United and Arsenal will continue to monitor the striker and he may be a target for them to try again.

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‘Monstrous offers’ won’t do for Esposito

To highlight how much Inter think of Esposito, reports in late February suggested there was talk of ‘monstrous offers’ from England, though the Italian side still won’t entertain a sale.

It is not clear who exactly those offers might come from, but United and Arsenal have both been named as pursuers more than once.

Arsenal’s infatuation with Esposito has been clear for months now, after manager Mikel Arteta was said to be ‘fascinated and frightened’ by the 20-year-old when he came off the bench against the Gunners in the Champions League in January.

The striker has two goals and two assists to his name in European competition this season, as well as four more of each in Serie A, while he’s hit the ground running in international football, with three goals in his first five appearances.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford deal changing

Reports have stated that Barcelona want to loan Marcus Rashford in again next season, seeing the striker spend another season in Spain without them having to pay for him, but they want to reinsert the £26million option to buy.

But United are unlikely to agree to that, adamant about getting the full sum this summer, before any complications can hinder a future deal.

Elsewhere, it’s revealed Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli will indeed be made permanent in the summer, irrespective of if certain criteria are met to trigger the move.

And, United are reported to be readying a big bid to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club, rivalling Arsenal for his signature.