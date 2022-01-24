Jamie Redknapp claimed Antonio Conte has already made a “huge difference” at Tottenham, though picked a different team as favourites to snatch fourth spot.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea appears odds on to finish in the top three this season. Chelsea’s recent wobble has seen them fall 10 points behind leaders City having played a game more. However, they still hold a handy nine-point cushion over fourth-placed Man Utd.

The battle for fourth will seemingly be a four-way affair. United, along with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are the contenders, though Wolves may yet have a say in the matter.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be a huge boost to the prestige and finances of whichever club snatches fourth.

And speaking prior to Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham on Sunday, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp declared Man Utd to be the favourites.

Redknapp hailed Spurs for bringing serial winner Antonio Conte on board, claiming the Italian has already made a “huge difference”.

Spurs future bright, but Man Utd too strong at present – Redknapp

Redknapp reckons Tottenham’s future is bright if Conte is backed, but thinks Man Utd will have too much this season.

“Man United are favourites to get fourth for me,” said Redknapp (via the Express).

“But they’ve (Spurs) given themselves a great chance and getting the manager in when they did has made a huge difference for them.

“I said it a few weeks ago and I’ll say it again. If you give him the funds and get him the right players there’s no reason why he can’t achieve so much at Tottenham.

“It’s all there but they need one or two to thicken the squad up and make them better.”

Man Utd target holidaying with Red Devils trio

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard is adamant that Aston Villa have no intentions of selling John McGinn after speculation that a move to Manchester United is on the cards was upped several notches.

The Villa star was pictured heading out to Dubai as the Premier League embarks on a winter break. As per the Daily Mirror, McGinn is jetting out to the sun-drenched Middle East alongside his Villa teammate Tyrone Mings, as well as Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot.

McGinn has long-term admirers in the Red Devils. Indeed, reports just lack week namechecked McGinn as £40m target for United once again.

McGinn’s seemingly never-ending energy makes him an ideal fit for Ralf Rangnick’s intense pressing style. That though, understandably, is a scenario that Gerrard is looking to avoid. As such, he’s been speaking directly about the midfielder’s future.

“We are certainly not a club that is looking to sell. Our intention is to keep John McGinn here,” he said.

“We don’t want to be a selling club unless there is a situation, as with [Jack] Grealish [to Manchester City], which works itself out if you like.

“I want [McGinn] to remain a Villa player and we can’t be any clearer on that. We love the player, we love the human being and we want to help him. We certainly see it as a compliment when our best players, or any of our players, are linked with big moves away. I think it shows they are playing at a consistent level.”

