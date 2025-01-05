Man Utd reignite interest in former Ten Hag target as Amorim eyes replacement for exit-linked star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who came close to joining the Red Devils during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge.

Suzuki was a target for Man Utd in the summer of 2023 and was linked with the Premier League side again last summer, but he ultimately prioritised Parma.

Man Utd are now scouring the market for a new goalkeeper under new manager Ruben Amorim. Reports suggest that second and third choice stoppers Atlay Bayindir and Tom Heaton could both leave Old Trafford this month or next summer.

According to journalist Marco Molla, Suzuki remains on Man Utd’s radar. Molla notes that Suzuki had a ‘video call’ with Ten Hag back in 2023, before he ultimately decided against the switch to the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich are also said to be ‘interested’ in the 22-year-old and a ‘battle’ could take place for his signature next summer.

Man Utd would be interested in signing Suzuki this month, but Parma will not allow him to leave mid-season as they face a battle with relegation.

Suzuki has made 17 league appearances for Parma so far this season, conceding 29 goals and keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Bayindir reluctant to leave Man Utd amid Suzuki links

Suzuki may well remain on Man Utd’s shortlist and they could make a move for him next summer if 38-year-old Heaton leaves, as expected.

However, it’s worth noting that Bayindir’s agent, Sefa Seyrek, has recently said that the player wants to stay at Old Trafford, despite interest from Premier League and European clubs.

“Altay had offers from many European clubs and Premier League clubs at the start of the season,” Bayindir’s agent said.

“There are clubs interested in him now, but Altay wants to stay and play for Manchester United. The club definitely doesn’t want to let Altay go.”

If Bayindir does stay beyond this season, it brings into question whether Suzuki would join Man Utd to compete with him to be Amorim’s second-choice keeper.

Contrary to reports, TEAMtalk understands that Amorim is very happy with Onana as his first choice and the manager has no plans to bring in a big-name to replace him.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen ‘move’ / Kerkez latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that on-loan Napoli striker Victor Osimhen ‘wants to join Man Utd’ and ‘preliminary moves’ are ‘already underway’ to finalise his signing.

Amorim is open to the addition of a new striker who can compete with struggling duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Osimhen, 26, is currently half way through a season-long loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray. The loan contains a break clause for a select few teams of which Man Utd are one.

It’s claimed that Osimhen is ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd in January and that feeling is mutual, with Amorim’s side are showing ‘strong interest’ in securing a blockbuster winter deal.

In other news, Man Utd are looking to bring in a new left-back this month and Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is among their top targets, but he’s also on Liverpool’s radar.

As previously reported, Bournemouth do not expect to keep hold of the 21-year-old for the long-term and their recent signing of left-back Julio Soler suggests Kerkez could be on the move in the very near future.

