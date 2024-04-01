Man Utd reject who ‘doesn’t fight’ destroyed by manager; brutal contract termination on the cards

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard only signed for FC Seoul in February but could see his contract with the South Korean side terminated.

The 31-year-old has been accused by the club’s manager of not putting in sufficient effort in matches despite how popular his signing was among their supporters.

Lingard last played in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest in the 2022/23 season, where he made 20 appearances and scored two goals.

The attacking midfielder spent 11 years with Man Utd, including half a season on loan with West Ham, which is the last time he played with any real quality or consistency. He left Old Trafford in 2022 after his contract expired.

Lingard has 32 caps to his name for England, so there is no doubt that Lingard can be a top-quality player on his day.

However, since his switch to FC Seoul, he has made just three appearances so far and has failed to live up to expectations with his performances.

Lingard reportedly had offers from various English and European clubs before he signed for the South Korean team and may now be regretting his decision.

Jesse Lingard slammed by FC Seoul manager

In a recent interview, FC Seoul boss Kim Ki-dong revealed that he is considering kicking Lingard out of his squad.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about removing Jesse (Lingard). I don’t think someone who doesn’t run for a few minutes is a football player,” Lingard said.

“If he doesn’t fight, and doesn’t run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes? If you’re going to play soccer in the name, shouldn’t you just take the retired players?”

As mentioned, Lingard has made three appearances so far for FC Seoul – playing only 105 minutes for them in total.

Ki-dong dropped the former Man Utd man for their last match, which was against Gangwon FC, and it seems that unless he starts to apply himself, Lingard may have already played his last game for the club.

Lingard took a big pay cut to play for FC Seoul and currently earns a reported £17,500 per week – far less than the £100,000 per week he picked up while at Nottingham Forest.

If he can’t cut it in the K League, Lingard’s career may well come to an end if he does see his deal terminated at FC Seoul.

