The Athletic’s David Ornstein has predicted Man Utd will offload Jesse Lingard this month and has named his likeliest suitor, and reckons Arsenal could complete a similar exit.

The future of Jesse Lingard has been a hot topic all month. The 29-year-old has made no secret of his dismay at once again being a bit-part player at Old Trafford.

Lingard has just six months remaining on his current deal – a factor that has emboldened Man Utd to make high demands in negotiations. To offset the prospect of losing Lingard for free next summer, they wish to secure a lucrative loan exit this week.

The club have already rejected loan proposals from West Ham and Tottenham. Understandably, they do not wish to strengthen a top four rival.

Newcastle have thus emerged as the likeliest candidate to secure an agreement. However, United have reportedly insisted Newcastle agree to a £12m survival bonus if they stave off relegation.

Combined with a loan fee and Newcastle paying 100 percent of Lingard’s wages, it would result in one of the most expensive loan deals of all time.

Newcastle’s hopes had therefore seemingly diminished. However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein predicts the Magpies may yet cave in.

Via Sky Sports, the trusted journalist said: “I think Jesse Lingard is still going to leave Manchester United this month.

“I still think something might happen with Newcastle before the deadline. But that is a guess!”

Arsenal to complete similar business?

Ornstein also thinks Arsenal could conduct similar business with former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a loan exit ahead of a summer departure – assuming an option to buy is included.

Concrete offers from Saudi Arabia have emerged, though Aubameyang would prefer to remain in Europe. In that regard, interest comes primarily from Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and PSG.

Ornstein revealed Arsenal are indeed looking to offload the centre-forward this month. However the disagreement in where he should go is a complication that could yet scupper a move. Furthermore, his colossal salary – worth a reported £350,000-per-week – is an obvious sticking point.

“I think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might leave Arsenal,” said Ornstein.

“He wants to go to Europe but Arsenal want him to go to Saudi Arabia. It may happen, but it would equally not surprise me if it didn’t go through. It’s a very complicated one.”

Man Utd “petrified” of Lingard humiliation

Meanwhile, Manchester United chiefs reportedly feel “petrified” of letting Jesse Lingard leave this month through fear of him embarrassing them with impressive form.

Lingard fired the Hammers into the Europa League and almost into the Champions League while on loan last season. Along the way, Lingard picked up a Premier League Player of the Month award. He also got back in the England squad.

The Daily Mirror has now claimed to reveal further reasons why United have set such a high bar for Lingard’s suitors.

A source close to the player told the newspaper: “United are petrified of Jesse going elsewhere, playing really well and showing them up.

“They don’t want a repeat of what happened at West Ham last season. He almost helped get them into the Champions League with the goals he scored.

“Jesse’s popular with the United players and they feel for him. The way the club are treating Jesse, given how long he’s been at United, is sending out the wrong message to the rest of the squad.

“It says everything about the current state of United that Jesse wants to go to play for a club near the bottom of the Premier League, rather than stay where he is.”

