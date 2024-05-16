Remarkable Donny van de Beek twist with Man Utd flop to choose between three clubs

Donny van de Beek can reportedly choose between three potential suitors when leaving Manchester United this summer, including Italian giants Inter Milan.

Van De Beek was expected to kick on at Man Utd when his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag was named Man Utd’s new boss in the summer of 2022. However, that did not happen, and the central midfielder only made 10 appearances during Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford.

Van De Beek picked up even less game time during the first half of the current campaign, which saw him head out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

But the Dutchman has not performed well enough to convince them to sign him permanently, which means he will return to Man Utd this summer.

Van De Beek was recently tipped to reunite with Ten Hag at Ajax, should the manager be sacked by Man Utd. But according to reports emerging from Spain, three other European clubs are battling to sign Van De Beek.

The first is Inter Milan, who were interested in the 27-year-old last summer. Inter are hoping to bolster their midfield ranks and feel Van De Beek could be a good option, as they believe they can get him back to his best.

The Serie A club does not have enough money to sign Van De Beek outright this summer, but they could land him on an initial loan with an obligation to buy in 2025. This would give Inter 12 months to reorganise their finances and potentially get a couple of unwanted players off the books.

Given Van De Beek’s huge struggles at Man Utd, it would be a big shock if he joined one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs in Inter.

Man Utd transfers: Donny van de Beek poised to leave

But Inter will face competition for the player, as Italian rivals Lazio are also in the frame. With Luis Alberto a target for Napoli, Lazio could bring in Van De Beek as his replacement in midfield.

Lazio are hoping to make at least €17million (£14.5m) from Alberto’s sale, money which would help them get closer to striking an agreement with Man Utd for Van De Beek.

The third and final club on Van De Beek’s trail is Girona, who have qualified for next season’s Champions League and were even challenging for the La Liga title earlier in the season.

Normally, a club like Girona would struggle to convince Van De Beek to join, but playing in the UCL could prove very enticing for the 19-cap Netherlands international.

Wherever Van De Beek ends up, it is very likely Man Utd will have to take a significant financial hit when selling him. The Red Devils originally paid Ajax £35m for the playmaker, but he is no longer worth more than £20m.

