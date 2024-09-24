Rene Meulensteen names big Man Utd star now creating a ‘problem’ for Ten Hag amid exit talk

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen believes the club now have a major ‘problem’ with Luke Shaw that they will almost certainly have to address next summer.

The left-back has not played for his club since February, missing the end of the 2023/24 season with a muscle injury. However, he was named in England’s Euro 2024 squad and ended up starting in the final against Spain, only to then miss United‘s first six games of the new season with a calf problem.

Shaw was initially expected to return to action following September’s international break but Erik ten Hag has been unable to offer a clear timeline on his return. Indeed, he has since suggested that it may now be delayed until after October’s international break.

Diogo Dalot has been deputing for Shaw at left-back while Tyrell Malacia also sits on the sidelines, having not featured since May 2023. And Meulensteen, who served as one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand men during the club’s trophy-laden period between 2007 and 2013, fears the club will soon have a big decision to make on his future.

“That’s definitely an area for concern,” Meulensteen told Metro.co.uk, courtesy of Free Bets. “Mazraoui and Dalot have shown they can be options there but they are not natural left-backs. Luke, when he’s fit and playing well, is great but it is a massive concern.

“Whether it’s an ongoing medical issue or if the rehabilitation has not been right, I’m not sure, we don’t have that information. But they need to look at this situation as a club and ask, how long is this going to take and what are the chances that he has sustainable performances in him?

“If that’s not the case, then it is a problem. Malacia, I have no idea what happens there with him. Those positions are so important. Modern left-backs and right-backs have to defend and do your job in the build-up and in the final third. It’s a versatile position.

“I wouldn’t’ say you have to get someone else in now because maybe he will be ready soon. But if you know that information and he’s still out for half a season you would be looking at someone else in the long-term.”

Shaw facing critical few months ahead

When fit, Shaw is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League but his injury issues have been well documented over recent years.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has missed a whopping 264 games for club and country over the last decade due to countless different issues.

There has been talk of United trying to cash in on the former Southampton man, with Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand admitting before the Euros that Shaw could have no complaints if the club chose to replace in the summer window just gone.

Speaking back in June, Ferdinand told his YouTube channel: “I don’t think Shaw could be disgruntled if United said because of his lack of game time over the last course of your time here, we’re going to find another left back.

“I don’t think he could grumble at that. But I think he’s that good when he plays that they will go again [with him].”

Shaw is protected by the fact that he still has three years remaining on the new contract he signed with the club back in 2023, although his transfer value will continue to drop as he sits of the sidelines and does not play.

Man Utd turn to Eddie Howe as striker signing talk hots up

In other United news, the Red Devils are interested in Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to a stunning report.

Rumours surrounding the Dutchman’s future have lessened in recent weeks following victories against Southampton and Barnsley and the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, during which Man Utd created a host of chances but could not find the winning goal.

However, it has been suggested that Ten Hag will only get until Christmas to get Man Utd firing and help the five summer signings to properly settle in.

And, according to Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring’ Howe’s situation at Newcastle as they are big fans of the 46-year-old.

Meanwhile, United and Arsenal are considering a move for RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

IN FOCUS – Luke Shaw club career stats

As highlighted in the stats below, the fact that Shaw has been around since making his senior debut as a 16-year-old for Southampton back in 2012, highlights just how few games he has actually played.

Luke Shaw senior club career stats

In fact, his 342 outings over 13 seasons averages out at just 26 games per campaign and highlights how unfortunate he has been to miss so much time down the years.

Indeed, if his current issues persist it will be difficult for United to try and engineer the potential sale of a player who hardly ever plays – however good he might actually be when he does get on the pitch.