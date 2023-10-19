Man Utd to repeat Rashford trick, with three stars poised for extended terms

Manchester United could soon activate options to extend the contracts of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri, according to a top reporter on the club.

As things stand, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal are all due to become free agents at the end of the season, as their contracts run out on June 30. But Man Utd do not want any of the trio leaving Old Trafford for free and are therefore ready to extend their deals until the summer of 2025, according to Samuel Luckhurst, the Manchester Evening News’ chief reporter on Man Utd.

This process will allow Man Utd to remain in control of all of their futures. Over the next 12 months, club officials will then decide whether to hand them long-term contracts or sell them on next summer.

Man Utd are effectively repeating the trick they completed in December 2022, when they activated an option to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred. Rashford, Shaw and Dalot all went on to agree long-term contracts, while Fred was sold to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in August. That deal was reportedly worth just under £13million.

The MEN’s report comes after Lindelof told Swedish media recently that he ‘loves’ representing Man Utd and that it is ‘quite likely’ the extension option will be activated. Although, Lindelof did add that there is a deadline for this option, which is something the Red Devils must consider.

Lindelof has been linked with moves to Italian giants Juventus and Inter. But Man Utd extending his terms to summer 2025 would help to keep those clubs at bay while Erik ten Hag considers whether to hand the defender a bumper new deal.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Man Utd keen on signing superb Inter Milan defender in January; £50m bid required for deal

The MEN have also confirmed a recent report from ESPN which stated that Man Utd will activate the clause in Wan-Bissaka’s contract. And one pundit has explained why it would be a ‘no-brainer’ for Man Utd to organise an improved deal for the right-back.

20-year-old midfielder Hannibal, meanwhile, has only made seven first-team appearances for Man Utd. But he has made a good impression in those games, and one former Premier League manager will be delighted about Hannibal remaining at Old Trafford, as he has urged Ten Hag to begin starting the youngster over his more experienced team-mates.

Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are the other players who have Man Utd contracts expiring in June, though it is currently unclear whether their deals will be extended.

Meanwhile, one Man Utd player has ‘officially’ been put up for sale, with reports claiming he could head to a Champions League side next.