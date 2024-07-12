Man Utd have been tipped to replace Bruno Fernandes with Xavi Simons

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a shock move away from Old Trafford and Dan Ashworth is reportedly planning for his departure.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder is undoubtedly one of the Red Devils’ most important players, having scored 15 goals and made 13 assists last season.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Man Utd have given the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) permission to open talks with Fernandes on personal terms.

That doesn’t mean new Ashworth would necessarily green-light his sale though, given Fernandes is under contract until 2026.

But according to The Sun, the Red Devils’ new sporting director is doing his due diligence on potential replacements and Netherlands star Xavi Simons has been identified as an option.

The talented 21-year-old scored a fantastic goal against England in the Euro 2024 semi-final before Ollie Watkins’ dramatic late winner knocked the Dutch out.

Simons has interest from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, with whom he enjoyed a successful season-long loan last season.

Man Utd plot move for Xavi Simons

The Sun claim that Man Utd have now joined the race for Simons, who will weigh up his options now that he’s returned from Euro 2024.

Simons registered 10 goals and 15 assists in 43 appearances on loan at Leipzig last term after PSG re-signed him from PSV Eindhoven for just £5million.

The French giants are said to value the youngster at £70m, but ‘any deal is expected to be another loan with an option to buy included.’

A loan deal would be beneficial for Man Utd as it would allow them to bring in a top-quality player without affecting their financial situation, regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Red Devils’ transfer window has just exploded into life with the £34m signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee just around the corner.

They are also closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt – so Erik ten Hag could have three new Dutch superstars at his disposal should Man Utd sign Simons.

The report adds that PSG boss Luis Enrique is yet to make a decision on Simons’ future but the player ‘wants to prioritize his playing time.’

He can play as a winger on either flank or in the number 10 role, so could provide cover in multiple positions for Ten Hag.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd make a concrete move for Simons in the next couple of weeks, as they’ll have to move quickly to win the race for his signature.

