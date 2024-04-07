Man Utd tipped to replace Ten Hag with exciting Serie A manager as Ratcliffe draws up replacement plan

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing an uncertain future with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly considering sacking the Dutchman.

Big changes are expected at Old Trafford over the summer as the Ineos chief aims to take the Red Devils back to the top of the Premier League table.

Ten Hag has failed to build on Man Utd’s success last season and his team are currently sat in a disappointing sixth place in the table.

Pressure has been mounting on the coach for some time and Man Utd’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday hasn’t helped his prospects.

The Red Devils now look set to miss out on qualification for the Champions League, with the FA Cup being their last chance of clinching a trophy this season.

It’s understood that club chiefs have already started looking at potential replacements for Ten Hag as the rebuild under Ratcliffe begins to take shape.

A number of high-profile coaches have been linked in recent weeks but a new name has emerged on Ratcliffe’s radar, per reports.

Man Utd tipped to replace Ten Hag with Thiago Motta

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Man Utd have identified Bologna manager Thiago Motta as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

The former Italy midfielder has enjoyed great success with the Serie A side, who currently sit in fourth place in the Italian top flight.

Bologna haven’t qualified for the Champions League since 1964 (when it was still the European Cup) so guiding them to a top four finish would be a huge achievement for Motta.

Pedulla claims that Juventus are determined to bring in Motta but Man Utd are also interested, although they are yet to come forward with a concrete proposal for him.

As mentioned, Man Utd have a number of managerial candidates on their radar as they consider parting ways with Ten Hag.

England boss Gareth Southgate has reportedly emerged as a shock target in recent weeks and is the current odds-on favourite to take the job.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter also has admirers within the club, while Liverpool target Ruben Amorim has also been linked.

Motta would certainly be an interesting addition. At the age of 41, he is considered to be one of the best young coaches in Europe.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd do make a concrete move for him in the coming months.

