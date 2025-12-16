Report claims Ruben Amorim will soon be out of a job

A speculative new report claims that Ruben Amorim will not be in charge at Manchester United next season, with a current Premier League boss ‘desperate for the job’, although TEAMtalk and trusted reporter David Ornstein can reveal the Old Trafford chief currently retains the backing of Ineos.

Monday night’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth cost United a top-five spot and means the Red Devils have taken just two wins from their last seven Premier League matches, collecting 10 points during that disappointing run.

While Man Utd‘s attacking play was rightly lauded as some of the best since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Amorim’s side continue to be plagued by inconsistency, despite the fact the normally stubborn Portuguese tactician made some tweaks to his side that actually paid dividends against the Cherries.

Despite United clearly making some strides compared to last season, an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Amorim does not have a future at Old Trafford.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Ruben Amorim will not be the manager of Manchester United next season.

‘While club officials may deny this, we stand firm in our information from our sources. Internally, there’s a growing belief that Amorim isn’t the right fit to lead the club back to Premier League glory.

‘Oliver Glasner wants the Manchester United job. As exclusively revealed by our sources in September, he will leave Crystal Palace in the summer.

‘The pressure is mounting as transfer targets slip away amid this managerial uncertainty.

‘The club is ready to make a dramatic decision this season if expected results are not met and bring in a temporary manager.’

Man Utd ‘still believe in Amorim’

Those rather wild claims are a far cry from Ornsten’s comments on Amorim’s future, with The Athletic reporter revealing to Sky Sports why the former Sporting chief’s job is safe.

Ornstein said: “I mean, the post-Alex Ferguson era has had a few highs, but it’s mainly been lows, and many of them have come under Ruben Amorim.

“But the club clearly fully believe in him and are backing him to turn this around, slowly but surely, they’re backing him in the transfer market as well. And of course, they’re afflicted by injuries.”

Our very own Dean Jones also stated recently that Amorim’s job is safe, with sources saying that the United boss is “very likely to stay in charge for the rest of this season and then be given further opportunity to be the man that leads them long-term.

“Improvements in style of play and results have been matched by an obvious focus on being better prepared to score set-piece goals, too.”

United legend Gary Neville, meanwhile, saw big steps forward in United’s style of play despite the carnage of the second half against Bournemouth.

Speaking on the The Gary Neville Podcast after the game, he said: “The second half was absolute mayhem. Absolute mayhem. But, just generally, the fans would feel the same thing.

“There were boos after the Everton and West Ham games, there weren’t boos after this game.

“There was disappointment, but there were a lot of fans we’ve just seen stay in the stadium to clap the team because they can live with that.

“If you’re a kid coming to United – my two girls have come tonight – and they’ll be thrilled walking back across that forecourt.

“They won’t be happy United haven’t won, but they’ll have seen a great game of football, and that’s what you come to Old Trafford for.

“You come for entertainment. Of course, you come to see your team win. I get it, you’ve got to win games, you’ve got to win trophies and titles.

“But they’ve got the entertainment bit right, their performance right, the style right.

“It’s absolutely critical at this football club and I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen tonight from those red shirts.”