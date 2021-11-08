Report names three players costing Man Utd that Solskjaer could axe

A report has named three players ‘running out of chances’ at Manchester United that could force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to act in the transfer market.

Manchester United hit the headlines once again on Saturday, though for all the wrong reasons. A bruising 2-0 defeat to Manchester City heaped more pressure on Solskjaer, with his shift to a back three ruthlessly exposed by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Indeed, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw came in for fierce criticism from club legend Roy Keane. The Iriishman claimed he has now “given up” on the pair, but they were not alone in disappointing at Old Trafford.

Now, a report from the Daily Express has named three United stars who are on borrowed time at the club. And if Solskjaer is to turn his ship around, the outlet claim moves may need to be made in the upcoming windows.

The first player named was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The defensive-minded right-back has been deployed as a wingback in recent matches. However, club icon Paul Scholes savaged that particular selection, deeming Wan-Bissaka to be “useless” on the ball.

The Express note that if Solskjaer persists with his new system, a more suitable, attack-heavy option could be targeted in the window. Kieran Trippier would fit the bill, and was heavily linked over the summer.

The second name is Fred. The Brazilian was another player who received both barrels from Keane in the fallout to the City defeat.

Solskjaer’s much maligned Scott McTominay-Fred axis have frequently struggled in the big matches. Donny Van de Beek was greeted to a rousing ovation when given a rare outing off the bench against City. He could be handed further opportunities to shine after the international break at Fred’s expense.

The final name listed is Eric Bailly. The Ivorian was surprisingly handed a new contract last season despite rarely featuring.

He was then revealed to have ‘openly challenged’ Solskjaer after being snubbed in favour of Maguire against Leicester three weeks ago. Maguire was later revealed to have been rushed back from injury for the contest as much as 10 days early.

Bailly looked off the pace against City and put his side in a hole when scoring an own goal. Varane’s injury will likely see him retain his place if Solskjaer persists with a back three. Though a report from the Sun suggested Phil Jones could come into the mix…

Newcastle chasing Man Utd star ‘flooded with inquires’

Meanwhile, a rarely seen Manchester United star is attracting interest from 13 clubs including Newcastle and Watford, though recent events could see him handed a reprieve by Solskjaer, claims a report.

The club’s leaky defence prompted Solskjaer to switch to a back three. However, Raphael Varane’s untimely hamstring injury has left him light at the back for that formation.

As such, the Sun claim Phil Jones could be brought back into the mix nearly two years after his last appearance for the club.

Still only 29, Jones has time on his side to re-establish himself in the top flight. However, if United show any indication Jones’ future lays away from Old Trafford, 13 clubs are reportedly ready to pounce. That’s according to the Sun, who claim Newcastle and Watford comprise Jones’ Premier League interest.

The pair are reportedly weighing up January loan moves for Jones, who is now fully recovered from his injury hell.

